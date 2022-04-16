‘Golmaal’ fame actress Manju Singh passes away at the age of 73

Actress Manju Singh is best remembered for her film ‘Golmaal’, which was released in 1979. In this, she won the hearts of the audience by playing the role of Ratna, the younger sister of actor Amol Palekar. Fans will be sad to know that actress Manju has said goodbye to this world at the age of 73. There has been a wave of mourning in the film world on her death. Fans are remembering her on social media too.

According to news agency PTI, actress Manju died due to a stroke at around 10 am on Thursday. Manju’s elder daughter Suparna said that the late actress breathed her last on Thursday morning. Manju’s family members told the media, “She passed away due to a stroke at around 10 am on Thursday at her residence,”

Lyricist Swanand Kirkire pays tribute to the late Manju

Lyricist and actor Swanand Kirkire has paid tribute to the late Manju. Sharing Manju’s picture in his post, he wrote, ‘Manju Singh is no more. Manju ji brought me from Delhi to Mumbai to write her show Swaraj for Doordarshan. She made many wonderful shows Ek Kahani, Show Time, etc for DD. Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Golmaal Ki Ratna Hamari Pyaari Manju ji how can you forget your love. Goodbye,‘

Swanand Kirkire’s Tweet

मंजू सिंह जी नहीं रही ! मंजू जी मुझे दिल्ली से मुंबई लायी थी दूरदर्शन के लिए उनका शो स्वराज लिखने ! उन्होंने DD के लिए कई नायब शोज़ एक कहानी, शो टाइम आदि बनाए थे . हृषिकेश मुखर्जी की फ़िल्म गोलमाल की रत्ना हमारी प्यारी मंजू जी आपका प्यार कैसे भूल सकता है .. अलविदा ! pic.twitter.com/aKFvMJeFYF — Swanand Kirkire (@swanandkirkire) April 15, 2022

The funeral of the actress took place today

Manju is survived by her daughters Suparna, Shalini, and son Gautam. Manju’s family performed her last rites on Saturday, as the family waited for their granddaughter’s arrival from New York. The actress rose to fame with the children’s show ‘Khel Khiladi’. She ran this show for seven years and impressed the audience with her anchoring. She also emphasized national, social, and cultural issues in her shows.

In 2015, Manju was recognized for her contribution to the field of creative arts and education and was elected as a member of the Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE) by the Government of India. Recently she was seen active in many international film festivals for children and youth. Apart from this, she was seen in the film ‘Ladies Tailor’, which was released in 1981. Later, she turned to the television industry.

Many Bollywood actors have passed away this year. These include the names of stars like legendary singer Bappi Lahiri, Lata Mangeshkar, Birju Maharaj, and Praveen Kumar Sobti.