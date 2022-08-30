Gautam Adani becomes world’s third richest person, first Asian to be in top three

India’s Gautam Adani has become the third richest person in the world. He has surpassed French businessman and investor Bernard Arnault and has an estimated net worth of around $137.4 billion (about Rs 10,970 billion). Now he is only behind Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos of America, who are in first and second place, respectively. Adani has also become the first person in Asia to be among the three richest people in the world.

Adani’s wealth increased by about $ 61 billion in 2022

According to a Bloomberg report, the wealth of Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has increased by $ 60.9 billion in 2022 alone, which is five times more than any other businessman. In February this year, Adani became the richest person in India and Asia, leaving behind Mukesh Ambani, the owner of Reliance Industries. After this, he also overtook Bill Gates last month and became the fourth richest person in the world.

Adani’s business is spread in different areas

Gautam Adani’s wealth has more than doubled as compared to the year 2021. His business spans infrastructure, power, green energy, gas, and ports. He aims to become the world’s largest green energy producer and is investing about $70 billion in renewable energy projects. In recent years, they have expanded significantly in the coal trade and ports and are the owners of the largest private port.

In recent times, the Adani Group has also become increasingly active in the news media. In the same month, it acquired 29.18 percent shares of New Delhi Television (NDTV) through Vishwapradhan Commercial Private Limited (VCPL) and has also made an open offer to buy 26 percent of the shares. If he manages to buy so many shares, then he will become the owner of NDTV.

Earlier it had also bought a 49 percent stake in Raghav Behl’s Quintillion Media.

Many questions have also been raised about this sharp rise in Adani’s wealth. Actually, the main increase in his wealth happened after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister. Both Modi and Adani are considered close, and the Modi government is accused of giving preference to Adani. Apart from this, Adani has many times more debt than assets, and questions have been raised on this too. Adani was also in controversy due to the coal mining contracts awarded in Australia.