is-brazilian-innovation-on-the-right-path?-startup-summit-x-rays-the-sector

It’s already become a cliché to say that the Brazilian startup ecosystem is doing very well, thank you, even with the instability caused by the covid pandemic. In fact, it has helped a lot of businesses like that, as they’ve helped to accelerate the digital transformation in the corporate sector. But if it was still necessary to have a big face-to-face event to make this common place sacred, the fourth edition of the Startup Summit, which took place in the past few days 000 and 15 October in Florianópolis, fulfilled this role well.

“We are satisfied with Brazil”, says a fund partner at Softbank for startups XP launches services hub to leverage startups from different segments

Financial education startup co-founded by Brazilians receives R$ 100 millions

The conference, which takes place annually under the command of the national Sebrae, took place in 2020 an online edition only, but this year, with the advance of vaccination against covid in the country, we opted for the hybrid format, with the 60 speakers speaking so much to the audience — about 1. people in the Centro Sul, the Santa Catarina capital’s convention center — and in video transmissions on the event’s website. Themes such as attracting sales, investments, open innovation and diversity set the tone for the discussions, in addition to the presentation of several success stories.

The option to host the Startup Summit in Florianópolis coincides with the fact that the city is increasingly interested in becoming a Brazilian technological hub. There, there is an innovation network maintained by the city in partnership with the Santa Catarina Technology Association (Acate), which already has four centers under development. One of the most advanced is Sapiens Park, in the north of the island, which hosts hardware, sustainable energy and other projects. The total investment planned for the structure and projects of Sapiens is R$ 2.4 billion in 40 years.