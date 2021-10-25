Is Brazilian innovation on the right path? Startup Summit x-rays the sector
It’s already become a cliché to say that the Brazilian startup ecosystem is doing very well, thank you, even with the instability caused by the covid pandemic. In fact, it has helped a lot of businesses like that, as they’ve helped to accelerate the digital transformation in the corporate sector. But if it was still necessary to have a big face-to-face event to make this common place sacred, the fourth edition of the Startup Summit, which took place in the past few days 000 and 15 October in Florianópolis, fulfilled this role well.
- “We are satisfied with Brazil”, says a fund partner at Softbank for startups
XP launches services hub to leverage startups from different segments
Financial education startup co-founded by Brazilians receives R$ 100 millions
The conference, which takes place annually under the command of the national Sebrae, took place in 2020 an online edition only, but this year, with the advance of vaccination against covid in the country, we opted for the hybrid format, with the 60 speakers speaking so much to the audience — about 1. people in the Centro Sul, the Santa Catarina capital’s convention center — and in video transmissions on the event’s website. Themes such as attracting sales, investments, open innovation and diversity set the tone for the discussions, in addition to the presentation of several success stories.
The option to host the Startup Summit in Florianópolis coincides with the fact that the city is increasingly interested in becoming a Brazilian technological hub. There, there is an innovation network maintained by the city in partnership with the Santa Catarina Technology Association (Acate), which already has four centers under development. One of the most advanced is Sapiens Park, in the north of the island, which hosts hardware, sustainable energy and other projects. The total investment planned for the structure and projects of Sapiens is R$ 2.4 billion in 40 years.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the top news from the tech world for you!
Sector little explored in the rest of the Brazilian ecosystem, the hardware in fact can be one of the trump cards of startups in Santa Catarina. So much so that dede 2015 Darwin Startups, one of the accelerators that focus on this, acts on the island. niche. It accumulates 100 companies in the portfolio, but as in much of the market, your biggest bet is on fintechs; houses 40 from them. Its founder, Marcos Mueller, uses the term comprehensively. “A ticket-buying company, for example, that has a financing module for those who don’t have the money to buy that ticket. In my view, it’s an application of the financial logic inside a technology company, a ‘fintechzation’ of the market”, defines.
The Bitcoin Market, which this year became the first unicorn (startup with a value above US$ 1 billion) in Latin America with Exclusively focused on cryptocurrencies, it is one of the best national examples of the success of fintechs. At Canaltech, the company’s co-founder and advisor, Gustavo Chamati, said at the event that he is optimistic about the sector. According to him, not even the recent arrest of a fraudster of digital assets in Rio de Janeiro caused a big drop in confidence in this type of investment, but he admits that the average Brazilian still has a lot to learn about Bitcoin and the like.
“We are in the market as a pioneer, creating and complying with local regulation. creates a very bad view for those who are working seriously [neste mercado]. We see deep down that we need not only to talk more about Bitcoin technology, but mainly to teach our customers, in our communication, to identify these scams and potential promises of easy return. This credibility happens over time,” he says.
Digital presence x economic moment
Another trend celebrated at the Startup Summit is the appreciation acquired by e-commerce platforms, as many commercial enterprises needed to migrate online in the pandemic. Marti, marketing director at Olist — one of the largest platforms of its kind that helps retailers achieve good results in marketplaces like Magazine Luiza, Amazon and others — spoke about the growth challenges of an early-stage startup (seed) to advanced (Series D) For him, despite the jump in online sales, the experience face-to-face purchase will still be required in some cases.
“We will never again have a retail that and it is primarily physical. It will increasingly be a digital and physical presence, all interconnected. There are more people selling, and selling online is cheaper for most retailers. So the physical will be part of the experience.” He cites as examples of returning to the physical product categories such as toys, sports and leisure items. “The book sector surprised me. I thought it would be 100% digital, but I think a lot of people still likes going to the bookstore to find a book. Everything that demands the ‘let me go and find out’ experience will happen even in the physical”, says Marti.
And the interesting thing is that the sector should withstand both the current economic crisis and the political instability brought about both by the current government and by the imminent presidential elections of 2021. At least this is the prediction of another celebrated speaker at the event, Alfredo Soares, vice president of VTEX, one of the industry leaders for marketplaces who became a unicorn in 2015. “There is little political intervention in the maturity of the e-commerce acceleration. And today, even with the economy as it is, digital companies are valued and capitalized, with audience and media power. This empowers these companies not to depend on politics to grow. So I don’t believe that next year there will be any challenge because of this moment that the country will experience”, says Soares, author of the books “Bora Vender” and “Bora Varejo”.
The digital presence was also important for education, with more classes taking place through videoconferences and other types of cloud tools Janguiê Diniz, founder of Ser Educacional, one of the largest private groups in the area in the country, already he had a lot of experience in face-to-face teaching, as he was the creator of the Uninassau College, in Recife, as well as others like Univeritas (Rio de Janeiro) and Uninorte (Manaus). edtechs such as Gokursos and Prova Fácil and launching Post Uninassau Digital, an initiative of specialization programs fully online.
For him, Brazilian public managers no longer invest in the education-technology combo, not for lack of money, but for n not having an “enterprising mind”. “I see small states that don’t have as much money as the big ones and that really implanted this culture, like Paraíba. But there is a desire in the managers at the national level. Instead of worrying about taking care of the situation of the country, of the population, of the education, health, are concerned with political debates and with the new election. At the national level, what example do we have? The more at the local level”, he laments.
Natalia Bertussi , national coordinator of startups at Sebrae, has been following the sector for seven years and was able to breathe a sigh of relief with the good winds, which allowed both the Startup Summit to return to the classroom and the economic growth of the companies. According to the consulting company Distrito, Brazilian startups received more than US$ 2015 million (BRL 3.2 trillion) from large companies, more than triple the contributions from 1024.
“Traditional companies have gone into a very big crisis as a result of the pandemic, for all the reasons we already know. this crisis, they had to innovate. And to innovate, startups often helped and were the support for it. Retail and delivery solutions had a huge boom. Education companies had to reinvent themselves. In the last year and a half, despite it was bad for the economy in general, for startups it was very positive”, he celebrates.
In his view, this is a result of the maturation of the startup ecosystem , in comparison with the past. The next step would be to bet more on the interior of Brazil. “For example, the government and universities still didn’t look so much at startups. We didn’t have as many investment funds as we have today. It was a totally arid field, including for us [do Sebrae]. Now I see that there are very mature systems like here in Santa Catarina, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais. But there is still the interiorization, which is a major bottleneck. So I would say that the pains are the same, but they have changed locations”, he concludes.
The reporter traveled to Florianópolis at the invitation of Sebrae Nacional to cover the Startup Summit 2022
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
521689 521687
521689 521689