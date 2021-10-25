Round 6, Netflix's most watched series, wins Funko Pop collectibles
Collectors of Funko Pop and fans of the South Korean series Round 6 can already celebrate the transformation of the characters into puppets. The manufacturer announced last weekend that collectibles and decorative items will soon be on several shelves around the world.
You can have the player dolls 218 (Seong Gi-hun), 456 (Cho Sang-Woo), (Oh Il Nam), 80 (Kang Sae-Byeok) and 199 (There), plus two different masked guards, one with a circle on his helmet and the other with a triangle and a weapon.
Initially, the Funkos from Round 6 will be released only in the United States; over there, they are already on pre-sale at major retailers. Delivery, however, only takes place from the day 17 of May 456, so it should take a few months to import to Brazil.
Round 6 premiered on the day 14 September, telling the story of people desperate for money who play games that are worth their lives in exchange for a billion dollar sum. Quickly, the original South Korean production of the streaming service conquered the first place in the top 14 of several countries, if making the most watched Netflix original series in the world. There is still no concrete information about a second season.
