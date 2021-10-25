WhatsApp should start asking for user identification to make payments
WhatsApp may start asking the user to verify their identity as a requirement to make payments on the platform. New lines of code identified in the messenger test app suggest the need to present identification documents to continue using this type of feature.
Today, the WhatsApp Pay system does not require any individual proof of the person, except for the card itself credit. In Brazil, the application uses the Facebook Pay platform to validate the user’s credit or debit cards before completing transactions, while in India (the largest market for the service) only a phone number linked to the bank account is required.
Today, all you need is your credit card and you can transfer resources to another WhatsApp user (Image: Morad/Envato Elements)
As there is no official position of the company about this, it is not possible to know what this initiative is about. It may be that the developers intend to enter a new market in which the legislation requires the validation of identity documents, which would not affect the operation in these bands, but there is also the possibility of requiring authorities on this type of operation, in order to curb fraud or money laundering. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?
In India, other apps with modeling similar to WhatsApp Pay, such as Google Pay and PhonePe, do not require proof to receive or transfer money. On the other hand, digital wallet systems require verification according to local rules of the RBI, a regulatory body similar to the Indian Internal Revenue Service. If so, it is likely that the platform is about to present a digital wallet for use by WhatsApp Pay, with extra features in addition to the current ones.
Until there is an official statement by Facebook about the change, it’s all tests and mere speculation. Canaltech will follow up on this matter to bring you first-hand news.
Source: XDA-Develpers
