whatsapp-should-start-asking-for-user-identification-to-make-payments

WhatsApp may start asking the user to verify their identity as a requirement to make payments on the platform. New lines of code identified in the messenger test app suggest the need to present identification documents to continue using this type of feature.

Today, the WhatsApp Pay system does not require any individual proof of the person, except for the card itself credit. In Brazil, the application uses the Facebook Pay platform to validate the user’s credit or debit cards before completing transactions, while in India (the largest market for the service) only a phone number linked to the bank account is required.