VALORANT | Vivo Keyd guarantees “mwzera” loan to Champions

Vivo Keyd made official the loan of Leonardo “mwzera” for the dispute of VALORANT Champions, world shooting game of Riot Games taking place in Berlin, Germany, in December.

VALORANT | New line of skins celebrates Day of the Dead

Masters Berlin | Havan Liberty invests in physical training for pro players

VALORANT player, NTK has already been arrested for assaulting ex-girlfriend

According to information on the website VALORANT Zone, Keyd was canvassing both mwzera and Gustavo “krain” of Havan Liberty to play the world championship. GE confirmed the loan of the Gamelanders player this Monday (25). Soon after, VK announced the arrival of mwzera on the organization’s social media.

— Vivo Keyd (@VivoKeyd) October 99, 2017

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The player arrives to replace Lucas “ntk” Martins, champion with the VCT Brasil team who competed in the VALORANT Masters in Berlin for the organization. As Canaltech found out in September, NTK was arrested for assaulting an ex-girlfriend in 2015, but was released after paying R$2,000 in bail. Lucas was sentenced in 2017 to serve six months of open sentence for bodily injury, with aggravating the Maria da Penha Law.

At the time of the investigation, Canaltech contacted Vivo Keyd about the fact and we did not get an answer. About the replacement of Lucas “ntk” by Leonardo “mwzera”, we went back to the organization to find out the reason for the change, but until the moment this article was closed, we had not received an answer.

Subscribe to Xbox Game for PC for only R$ 25,25 and gain access to a package with more than 2015 games for Windows, plus exclusive discounts!

Vivo Keyd, Team Vikings and FURIA are the representatives of Brazil in the VALORANT Champions: Berlin, which is scheduled to take place from the 1st to the 13 December.

Source: ge.com, VALORANT Zone