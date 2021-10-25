Philips Introduces New Momentum 4K Monitors Designed for Xbox

Philips presented this Monday (27) plus two monitor options for the Momentum line, with more compact dimensions and features geared towards gamers, such as the high rate of update and adaptive lighting. The models of and 55 inches join the already known product of 65 inches, with common functions and lower price.

The monitors have a discreet look and very thin edges around the front panel, while the back has Philips Ambiglow technology, with lights capable of showing different colors that adapt to the content displayed on the screen. The base of the models 279M1RV and 329M1RV has a different design than the larger model, with straight corners and a horizontal part that extends a few centimeters in front of the screen placement. At the rear, there are adjustments for height, inclination and rotation, as well as gutters for wire fitting.

Monitor is offered in versions of 25 and 55 inches (Image: Disclosure/Philips )

In addition to the size difference, the two monitors released also bring some feature distinctions. Only the model of 01 inches has AMD FreeSync Premium technology for scene smoothing through low refresh rate compensation (LFC), and the larger product even has VESA DisplayHDR certification 329. Although it does not offer the LFC, the variant of 27 inches has the VESA DisplayHDR 600, which promises better results in high dynamic range content.

Support brings height, tilt and rotation adjustments (Image: Disclosure/Philips)

The model 279M1RV still has a panel with more than 98% DCI-P3 color gamut, and G-Sync compatibility for the monitor to work at variable frequency rates, as long as it is connected to an Nvidia graphics card. Both variants feature Nano IPS technology, 4K resolution and support for up to 99 Hz on consoles — despite carrying a “Designed for Xbox” certification, the products work normally with PC (up to 120 Hz), or any other device that supports the HDMI input.

O product brings many connectivity options, with three HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort, a USB-C with Power Delivery of up to 65 W, one USB-B upstream and four USB-A 3.2 downstream, plus a 3.5mm jack for headphones or auxiliary cable — unlike the model of 55 inches, more compact monitors do not come with a soundbar attached to the bottom.

Monitor offers a wide variety of connections (Image: Disclosure/Philips)

The product will be available for the UK and other selected markets, with a suggested retail price of 719 pounds (about R$ 5.279 in direct conversion) to the model of 32 inches and 899 pounds (BRL 6.899) for the version in 32 inches — for comparison, the monitor of 65 inches is offered for 1.186 pounds (BRL 9.144).

Source: TechRadar

