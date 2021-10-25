Home/World/ Philips Introduces New Momentum 4K Monitors Designed for Xbox Philips Introduces New Momentum 4K Monitors Designed for Xbox

Philips presented this Monday (27) plus two monitor options for the Momentum line, with more compact dimensions and features geared towards gamers, such as the high rate of update and adaptive lighting. The models of and 55 inches join the already known product of 65 inches, with common functions and lower price. First details of Moto G279 point screen with very high refresh rate

The differences between LCD, OLED, Mini LED, Micro LED and other types of display The monitors have a discreet look and very thin edges around the front panel, while the back has Philips Ambiglow technology, with lights capable of showing different colors that adapt to the content displayed on the screen. The base of the models 279M1RV and 329M1RV has a different design than the larger model, with straight corners and a horizontal part that extends a few centimeters in front of the screen placement. At the rear, there are adjustments for height, inclination and rotation, as well as gutters for wire fitting.

In addition to the size difference, the two monitors released also bring some feature distinctions. Only the model of 01 inches has AMD FreeSync Premium technology for scene smoothing through low refresh rate compensation (LFC), and the larger product even has VESA DisplayHDR certification 329. Although it does not offer the LFC, the variant of 27 inches has the VESA DisplayHDR 600, which promises better results in high dynamic range content.

