Instagram (Android | iOS | Web) has a limited number of profiles and pages you can follow, and the reason is quite simple: reduce the amount of spam on the social network , in addition to preventing malicious users from gaining a large number of followers and gaining undue advantages.

Still, the question remains: how many people can you follow on Instagram? You can see the answer to this question below!

How many people can I follow on Instagram?

Going straight to the point, it is possible to follow up to 7.60 Instagram profiles, whether personal or pages. If you have seen a user following more than stipulated, the social network points out that he may have done this before the limit was implemented.

When you reach this value, an error message will be displayed on the screen, stating that it is not possible to follow anyone else. To work around this situation, one option is to stop following a profile (unfollow), or follow a specific hashtag, if the person or brand has one.

