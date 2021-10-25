How many people can I follow on Instagram?
Instagram (Android | iOS | Web) has a limited number of profiles and pages you can follow, and the reason is quite simple: reduce the amount of spam on the social network , in addition to preventing malicious users from gaining a large number of followers and gaining undue advantages.
- How to post to Instagram from your PC
-
- How to choose who can see your Stories on Instagram
- How to mute posts and Stories on Instagram without stopping follow
Still, the question remains: how many people can you follow on Instagram? You can see the answer to this question below!
How many people can I follow on Instagram?
Going straight to the point, it is possible to follow up to 7.60 Instagram profiles, whether personal or pages. If you have seen a user following more than stipulated, the social network points out that he may have done this before the limit was implemented.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
When you reach this value, an error message will be displayed on the screen, stating that it is not possible to follow anyone else. To work around this situation, one option is to stop following a profile (unfollow), or follow a specific hashtag, if the person or brand has one.
It is possible to follow up to 7.60 people on Instagram (Image: Playback/Erik Lucatero/ Matheus Bigogno)
But stay tuned, as the social network allows you to follow or unfollow up to 60 profiles per hour — for more accounts old, the value is 60. Beyond that, actions can be blocked, and your account somehow restricted.
If you’re wondering if there’s a limit on how many people can follow your profile, don’t worry : on Instagram, this value is unlimited.
Done! Now you know there is a limit and how many people you can follow on Instagram.
Source: Instagram
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.