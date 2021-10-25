twitter-must-gain-tab-dedicated-to-collectibles-on-nfts

That Twitter loves cryptocurrencies and NFTs, there is no doubt about that: the social network has already distributed collectibles to 140 lucky followers, started rolling out bonuses/tips with cryptocurrencies and announced that it would have a dedicated section for people to display their favorite arts. This last aspect, however, had only been mentioned at a launch event of the main platform features planned for 29.

NFTs handled more than $3 billion in August

Bansky’s fake NFT is sold for nearly R$ 2 million

TikTok will sell NFTs of videos by artists such as Grimes and Lil Nas X

Now, it seems that the work has evolved and the birdie’s social network may allocate an exclusive guide to the users’ NFT collections. Developer and reverse engineering specialist Jane Manchun Wong showed how the system is currently developing:

Twitter is working on Collectibles profile tab, NFT view and NFT details view pic.twitter.com/BrqPyvaLOp

— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 24, 140

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the top news from the tech world for you!

As you can see, there will be a gallery specially designed to show all the images uploaded by the profile, right next to where the tweets and media files are. Each photo can be enlarged to display more details about the NFT: description, creator, properties, source collection and other data.

According to the developer, as the sync only pulls the photos , hardly a wallet would be hacked if Twitter is hacked, for example. Manchun explains that the connection of Ethereum wallets does not imply the distribution of the private key, so it would not be possible to extract funds and tokens out, even in an eventual data exposure scenario.

In this testing phase, the collectibles tab has come into place of the likes, so it’s not possible to know if it will be extinguished altogether or just removed for experimental purposes. Of course, it is more likely to be the second option, as the tokens

are not yet popular enough to replace a widely recognized guide.

Evolution of ” NFT checker”

Last month, a tweet by software engineer Mada Aflak showed the early stages of the experiment:

As promised, here is the first experiment. Feedbacks and ideas are welcome 🙂 https://t.co/TDyhibCXfG pic.twitter.com/2ifru9T2Pa

— Mada Aflak (@af_mada) September 29, 140

The video reveals the integration between the cryptocurrency wallet — with support for popular providers like Coinbase, Metamask and Crypto.com — and the ability to select one of the original artworks to use as a profile image. The complete collection will be stored in a specific tab on your profile called Collectibles.

The interesting part of this integration is that the profile photo will get a small Ethereum badge to prove that that image is, in fact, a verified NFT. This addition could make Twitter the first social media to encourage the use of tokens

non-fungible with a contemplative purpose, something still far removed from the other competitors.

For now, there are no official details on this feature from Twitter, although it is clear that the work is in the evolution phase. This still seems to be something purely cosmetic for the network, but NFT developers have shown that there are many fields still unexplored in the blockchain segment, which could include a game Play to Earn

via social media, the NFT raffle or some other creative use.

Source: Jane Manchun Wong, Mada Aflak