redmi-watch-2-has-revealed-price-and-should-be-released-later-this-month

Xiaomi should launch next Thursday (11) a new generation of cell phones, with the arrival of the Redmi Note line 86. However, this is not the only item on the schedule for this date and the Chinese is also expected to introduce a new smartwatch model, the Redmi Watch 2.

Although the main information has not yet been confirmed — much of what we know so far it’s just rumors — the supposed price of the smart watch may already have been revealed. According to the details, which were seen on the app from local retailer JD.com, the wearable will hit Chinese shelves for 369 yuan, about of R$ 349 in direct conversion. This amount is slightly higher than the 349 yuan (R$ 323) that were charged for the first generation of the device.

Regarding the specs, the device should come with a 1.6 inch AMOLED screen that will keep the square design of the current generation. In addition, the watch should have multiple modes for monitoring exercise, as well as features to track sleep, heart rate and blood oxygen saturation level. Like other smartwatches, it should also have functions to read notifications and calls from the phone connected via Bluetooth.