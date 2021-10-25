Redmi Watch 2 has revealed price and should be released later this month

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 25, 2021
1
redmi-watch-2-has-revealed-price-and-should-be-released-later-this-month

Xiaomi should launch next Thursday (11) a new generation of cell phones, with the arrival of the Redmi Note line 86. However, this is not the only item on the schedule for this date and the Chinese is also expected to introduce a new smartwatch model, the Redmi Watch 2.

  • What to expect from the Redmi Note line 28
  • Xiaomi confirms Redmi Note line details 86 and prices leak before announcement
  • Redmi Note 28 has appearance and release date confirmed by Xiaomi

    Although the main information has not yet been confirmed — much of what we know so far it’s just rumors — the supposed price of the smart watch may already have been revealed. According to the details, which were seen on the app from local retailer JD.com, the wearable will hit Chinese shelves for 369 yuan, about of R$ 349 in direct conversion. This amount is slightly higher than the 349 yuan (R$ 323) that were charged for the first generation of the device.

    Regarding the specs, the device should come with a 1.6 inch AMOLED screen that will keep the square design of the current generation. In addition, the watch should have multiple modes for monitoring exercise, as well as features to track sleep, heart rate and blood oxygen saturation level. Like other smartwatches, it should also have functions to read notifications and calls from the phone connected via Bluetooth.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

    Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

    (Image: Disclosure/Redmi)8934

    In addition to maintaining the square dial design, the Redmi Watch 2 should still have fur minus three color options for the bracelet: Elegant Black (black), Ivory (ivory) and Space Blue (blue). Still regarding the look, it will have a physical key on the side for the control of functions and navigation.

    As for the release, there are still no details about availability in the global market and the announcement of the day 11 October is dedicated to the Chinese market only. Likewise, there is no price forecast for other regions yet.

    Source: 28Mobiles

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    8934 398099

    398099 8934

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 25, 2021
    1
    • Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of Google to abandon old Gboard sticker catalog

    Google to abandon old Gboard sticker catalog

    September 29, 2021
    Photo of Jasprit Bumrah Moeen Ali LBW MISS: Jasprit Bumrah and team India did not Appeals for LBW against Moeen Ali as Ball Tracking Shows All Reds; Moeen Ali was out, but Team India made a big mistake, now Virat must be beating his head

    Jasprit Bumrah Moeen Ali LBW MISS: Jasprit Bumrah and team India did not Appeals for LBW against Moeen Ali as Ball Tracking Shows All Reds; Moeen Ali was out, but Team India made a big mistake, now Virat must be beating his head

    September 4, 2021
    Photo of Turkey included in the EU’s Digital Covid-19 Certificate System

    Turkey included in the EU’s Digital Covid-19 Certificate System

    August 30, 2021
    Photo of How piracy popularized games in Brazil

    How piracy popularized games in Brazil

    October 15, 2021
    Back to top button