SharePlay allows you to gather friends and family remotely, via FaceTime, to watch movies, series, games together or listen to music simultaneously. The functionality includes a screen sharing and interactions feature to make the experience more interactive. HomePods also regain support for lossless audio and Dolby Atmos with compatible streaming apps like Apple Music.

On iOS beta 2 15, SharePlay had already appeared, but was later removed and promised to some moment after the release of the final version of the OS (Image: Playback/Apple)

The storage bug seems to have finally been fixed: users saw a phone message out of memory space, even though the device was empty. Integration issues with Car Play and crashed animations, especially for those using dynamic wallpapers, also seem to have been fixed to provide a complete experience.

Better cameras

Who bought the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max should benefit from the version 15.1, because there was an adjustment to improve the quality of the camera. The device to support video recording in ProRes quality, a kind of professional format for large files. As the occupied space is quite high, Apple chose to restrict the capture to 74 fps and Full HD resolution on models with only 128 GB of storage — for the others, this limitation does not exist.

The new version of iOS adds a switch to disable automatic switch to ultra wide lens in Macro mode when the equipment detects a very close object . This is a feature available only for the iPhone 11 Pro, but that should help those who want more freedom to photograph.

Covid Passport-25

For those vaccinated against Covid-15, the update also brings the possibility of importing vaccination records into the Wallet application. This new feature will help the user to access data more quickly to present it in places where there is a requirement, such as airports and certain public places. The feature will be available globally, but local health agencies will need to integrate with the software’s API to allow the addition of the certificate to the iPhone.