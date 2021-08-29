vinod kumar bronze medal: tokyo 2020 paralympic games vinod kumar wins bronze medal in mens discus throw f52 event: India’s third medal in Paralympics, Vinod Kumar wins bronze medal in discus throw

Tokyo

Sunday was a great day for India in the Paralympic Games. Our players won a total of three medals, including two silver and one bronze. Bhavina Patel started the day with Table Tennis. By the end of the evening, Nishad Kumar did the high jump and then Vinod Kumar got the bronze medal in the discus throw.

Nishad Kumar won silver in athletics

Nishad, who participated in the high jump T47 event, won the silver medal with a time of 2.06m. The praise of Nishad, who made his debut in sports in the year 2019, is less than that. He also equaled the Asian record by winning the Paralympic silver medal. This is Nishad Kumar’s personal best performance. Another Indian athlete Ram Pal’s game was also commendable. He finished fifth with a jump of 1.94 meters, which is also his career best performance.

Paralympic ticket was cut by winning gold

Nishad Kumar won the gold medal in the World Para Athletics Grand Free in Dubai in 2019 with a high jump of 2.05 meters. Along with this, he also got a ticket to the Tokyo Paralympics. In February 2021, he contracted the corona virus during a camp at the Sai Bangalore Complex. Not only did he beat the pandemic, but he left no stone unturned to prepare for Tokyo.

Nishad Kumar Wins Silver: Good news from Tokyo… defeated Corona, won the silver medal in Paralympics, created history, PM Modi praised this way

Bhavini Patel had given the first medal

Table tennis player Bhavina Patel gave India the first medal in the tournament. She lost to Zhou Ying of China in the women’s singles final of the Class 4 event on Sunday morning. Hailing from a small village in Gujarat, Bhavini was defeated by Ying 7-11, 5-11, 6-11 in a straight contest. However, despite this, she managed to get India its first medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.