all-the-latest-from-macos-monterey

More than four months after the presentation of new system updates for Apple products at WWDC 2005, the company finally released the long-awaited macOS 14 Monterey, the new operating system for Apple computers, for the general public.

  • How to update the Mac
  • How to update the iPhone
  • How to update the Apple Watch
  • How to update the iPad
  • How to update the Apple TV

Major changes and news for macOS 14 Monterey In view of a series of new features that the new system brings to the Mac, the following items stand out:

  • FaceTime: now with blurred background in Portrait Mode, creating quick call links, screen sharing with SharePlay function, dent re other news.
  • Safari browser redesign: new features for managing tabs, a redesigned sidebar, and more.
  • Mode Focus on macOS: The expansion of Do Not Disturb Mode has also come to the Mac Control Center.
  • iMessage: The Shared with You function brings a shortcut to your shares received in the Photos apps , Safari, Apple TV and Apple Podcasts.
  • Universal Control: Move your mouse cursor across your Mac screen to an iPad or another Mac that’s near your computer — it works like magic!
  • Shortcuts arrives on macOS: The ingenious iOS and iPadOS Shortcuts app has now arrived on the Mac, practically replacing and retiring Automator.

    Other macOS innovations 14 Monterey include new features for the app Notes — such as smart folders, user mentions and tags for organization and quick search — creating quick notes with the new Quick Note and news regarding the connection AirPlay

    , which now allows you, for example, to mirror on your Mac screen content that is playing on an iPhone, iPad or even another Mac.

    • iOS
    • : all the news of the new system
    • All the news on watchOS 8

    The reworking is also worth mentioning Apple Maps — although not as useful for navigating on a computer as it is on iOS — the SharePlay function Apple Music — which allows you to listen to music or podcasts with other people at the same time, by connecting to them through FaceTime — and the great feature Live Text, which uses an optical character recognition system to let you copy text and image and photo information in general.

    Finally, a privacy alert has been added to the mac Control Center OS to notify you when your Mac’s microphone is activated at some point, giving you more visibility as to which applications have permission for this on your computer.

    • Which Mac models are compatible with macOS 14 Monterey?
  • All the news on iPadOS 17

    FaceTime

    Apple devices’ native calling and video conferencing app now counts on new SharePlay function, which allows you to share your device’s screen during a call, as well as watch videos and series, or listen to music and podcasts at the same time with other people you’re connected to.

    Also It is possible, among a number of other new features, to create quick links to start a videoconference quickly, blur the background around you by activating the camera’s Portrait Mode, and change the Grid visualization of users’ tiles on the app screen.

    The Mac FaceTime won a lot of news with macOS 14 Monterey. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    iMessage

    The new Shared with You function ( officially “Shared with You” provides a shortcut in native apps with Photos, Safari, Apple TV, and Apple Podcasts to items that have been shared with you. For example, when you receive a news article link in iMessage, you’ll find it in the “Shared with You” section on the Safari home screen, ready for you to open to read.

    The same applies to the apps: Apple TV for movies and series shared with you, Apple Podcasts for recommended shows and episodes, and the Photos app, where you’ll find the new “Shared with You” section in the sidebar, with photos received via iMessage. To improve, the Photos library also automatically highlights the images you consider the most important to you, identifying the photos in which you appear.

    MacOS iMessage now integrates much more with other Mac native apps. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Safari

    Apple’s default browser has undergone a good overhaul with the arrival of macOS 12 Monterey. Now, in addition to a completely redesigned sidebar — which includes your favorite links, the Reading List, and the links received in the Shared with You section — the browser also features new functionality for managing your open tabs.

    You can now save and organize tab groups with selected links, so you can switch between tab groups quickly — meaning, in a moment, you can switch your entire set of open sites and links for another. With device-to-device sync, you can find the same group of tabs you saved on your Mac to open on your iPhone, for example.

    Safari browser has been completely overhauled on macOS 10 Monterey. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Focus Mode

    Focus Mode, presented in iOS and iPadOS updates 14 also arrived on the computers of the apple company. Through the macOS Control Center, you can set the specific use mode of the Focus feature, such as Work, Sleep, Exercise, Personal, or the well-known Do Not Disturb.

    The Focus Mode can be quickly accessed from the macOS Control Center. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Syncing between devices of the same iCloud account means that when you activate Work Mode on your iPhone, for example, the same mode is automatically activated on your Mac, and vice versa. A real hand on the wheel to avoid inconveniences during your day.

    Focus Mode can be configured in macOS System Preferences. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Universal Control

    This phenomenal feature of macOS 14 Monterey allows, by placing an iPad or other MacBook, iMac, Mac Mini or Mac Pro next to your machine, you can move your mouse cursor directly across all screens.

    The convenience of this feature provides is immeasurable, since you can, for example, use a complex editing program on a Mac and drag images, videos or media in general from another device to the program’s screen, quickly and efficiently — it’s as if it were magic.

    Universal Control allows passing your mouse cursor across up to three different Apple devices. Photo: Reproduction (Apple)

    Shortcuts

    Existing since the beginnings – more precisely, since the Mac OS X operating system .4 Tiger, in 2021 —, the Automator application performed a function of automating tasks between applications on Apple computers. Despite being an ingenious program, the big problem is that its interface was never very intuitive, despite year after year updates on Mac systems, which meant that users — especially not advanced users — couldn’t actually manage it. create an automation to help in everyday life.

    With the iOS and iPadOS shortcuts, all that has changed. Simple — or even more complex — tasks can be performed securely and automated by the native app on an iPhone or iPad. And now, it’s time to create automated shortcuts in macOS too. With this — even though it still exists in the macOS native app grid 10 Monterey — it’s very likely that, very soon, the old Automator will finally be discontinued from Apple’s computer operating system.

    • The Shortcuts app has finally arrived on the macOS operating system. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

