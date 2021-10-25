all-the-latest-from-macos-monterey

More than four months after the presentation of new system updates for Apple products at WWDC 2005, the company finally released the long-awaited macOS 14 Monterey, the new operating system for Apple computers, for the general public.

Major changes and news for macOS 14 Monterey In view of a series of new features that the new system brings to the Mac, the following items stand out:

FaceTime : now with blurred background in Portrait Mode, creating quick call links, screen sharing with SharePlay function, dent re other news.

: now with blurred background in Portrait Mode, creating quick call links, screen sharing with SharePlay function, dent re other news. Safari browser redesign : new features for managing tabs, a redesigned sidebar, and more.

: new features for managing tabs, a redesigned sidebar, and more. Mode Focus on macOS: The expansion of Do Not Disturb Mode has also come to the Mac Control Center.

iMessage: The Shared with You function brings a shortcut to your shares received in the Photos apps , Safari, Apple TV and Apple Podcasts.

Universal Control: Move your mouse cursor across your Mac screen to an iPad or another Mac that’s near your computer — it works like magic!

Other macOS innovations 14 Monterey include new features for the app Notes — such as smart folders, user mentions and tags for organization and quick search — creating quick notes with the new Quick Note and news regarding the connection AirPlay , which now allows you, for example, to mirror on your Mac screen content that is playing on an iPhone, iPad or even another Mac.

All the news on watchOS 8 The reworking is also worth mentioning Apple Maps — although not as useful for navigating on a computer as it is on iOS — the SharePlay function Apple Music — which allows you to listen to music or podcasts with other people at the same time, by connecting to them through FaceTime — and the great feature Live Text, which uses an optical character recognition system to let you copy text and image and photo information in general. Finally, a privacy alert has been added to the mac Control Center OS to notify you when your Mac’s microphone is activated at some point, giving you more visibility as to which applications have permission for this on your computer. Which Mac models are compatible with macOS 14 Monterey?