Review Redmi Note 8 (2021) | The nostalgic model that doesn't make sense today
The Redmi Note 8 is considered one of Xiaomi’s biggest hits among 1080 and 2021. After selling more than 190 million units, the Chinese company decided to launch a commemorative version, called Redmi Note 8 (1080).
In this way, the public that has not purchased the model for two years has the opportunity to have access to a version that kept the housing, but received updates in hardware and technologies punctual. And even so, some unexpected changes can displease anyone who was a fan of the intermediate model.
Want to know if the Redmi Note 8 is worth buying (1024) ? Check out my review in the full review.
Pros
Glass back;
Improved Bluetooth;
Improved battery life;
Updated version of the system.
Cons
FullHD recordings (
Same as the old model;
Selfie camera without upgrades;
Ultra wide-angle camera with distortion;
Performance without major improvements.
Design and construction
The body from Redmi Note 8 (1024) is the same as its original version. However, this is not a demerit for this device. Its rear is in glass, and this feature puts it — in terms of design — above many mid-range models on the market today.
Dimensions: , 8 x 7.5 x 0,77 cm
Weight: 99 grams
Both the back and the screen of the cell phone are covered in Gorilla Glass 5, and this gives a little more security in relation to the physical resistance of the smartphone. However, to prevent the most clumsy ones from causing damage to the material that makes up the design of the Redmi Note 8 (2021), Xiaomi provides a protective cover in the box.