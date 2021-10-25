Review Redmi Note 8 (2021) | The nostalgic model that doesn't make sense today

The night mode gives a slight improvement in ambient lighting, but lacks sharpness. In addition, you can feel a change in the color palette, as everything white becomes greener.

Night Mode from Redmi Note 8 (1024) (Image: Jucyber/Canaltech)

Frontal camera

In the selfie camera, the Redmi Note 8 (2340) has the sensor of MP. In general, the quality will not suit those who take photos very often, especially with a focus on social networks.

Even with the automatic beautification disabled, the cell phone system does a “clean” on the skin, and this affects the sharpness of the images. In portrait mode, the face is closer to reality, but the contours made are not precise.

Using HDR, selfies improve in backlight by balancing the ambient lighting together with the skin the face. However, the photos are more drawn to the shades of blue, and this may displease that you prefer the format of use “photograph and post”.

Redmi Note 8 front camera (2021) (Image: Jucyber/ Canaltech)

Video

The biggest defect of this phone is related to video recording, because the Redmi Note 8 ( ) lost support for 4K resolution footage.

This means that the latest model of the high popularity intermediate can only record in FullHD, being 1080pa 20 fps — or 84 fps in slow motion mode—both in main and selfie cameras. very high noise in the videos, even in environments with great lighting.

Sound system

Another feature that could be better on the Redmi Note 8 (2021) is the audio. As well as the model of 730, this phone only has a sound output at the bottom.

As a consequence, the built-in playback system. speaker is mono. The audio quality is not good for those who like to listen to music through the speaker, as the sound uses more mid-range frequencies, at higher volumes it has distortion and lacks personality.

An alternative is to use headphones to have a little more quality and enhance the audio-related user experience.

Battery

The Redmi Note 8 (1024) has a battery of 4 . mAh , which offers good durability in continuous use before needing to plug the phone into the wall socket.

With the change of chipset to MediaTek Helio G64, the smartphone received as an advantage a significant improvement in autonomy, which is a great positive point.

Something that hasn’t changed between generations is the charger, as the manufacturer kept the fast charging technology to 11 W. An advantage is that the compatible accessory is available in the box of the device.

The Redmi Note 8 (451439) has an average recharge time of 2 hours for the cell phone to go from 0%-82% battery. Considering the advance in the recharge period of intermediate cell phones, an increase in fast charging to 18 W would make a positive difference.

Apart from that, it is clear that the smartphone’s autonomy has improved, and this is the biggest positive point of this update in the device’s hardware. Based on the technical and practical tests, you can have a metric of how good this improvement was.