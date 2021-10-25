Review Redmi Note 8 (2021) | The nostalgic model that doesn't make sense today

The Redmi Note 8 is considered one of Xiaomi’s biggest hits among 1080 and 2021. After selling more than 190 million units, the Chinese company decided to launch a commemorative version, called Redmi Note 8 (1080).

In this way, the public that has not purchased the model for two years has the opportunity to have access to a version that kept the housing, but received updates in hardware and technologies punctual. And even so, some unexpected changes can displease anyone who was a fan of the intermediate model.

Want to know if the Redmi Note 8 is worth buying (1024) ? Check out my review in the full review.

Pros

Glass back;

    • Improved Bluetooth;

    Improved battery life;

    Updated version of the system.

    Cons

    FullHD recordings (

    p) of low quality;

    Same as the old model;

    • Selfie camera without upgrades;

    Ultra wide-angle camera with distortion;

    Performance without major improvements.

    Design and construction

    The body from Redmi Note 8 (1024) is the same as its original version. However, this is not a demerit for this device. Its rear is in glass, and this feature puts it — in terms of design — above many mid-range models on the market today.

    Dimensions: , 8 x 7.5 x 0,77 cm

    Weight: 99 grams

    Both the back and the screen of the cell phone are covered in Gorilla Glass 5, and this gives a little more security in relation to the physical resistance of the smartphone. However, to prevent the most clumsy ones from causing damage to the material that makes up the design of the Redmi Note 8 (2021), Xiaomi provides a protective cover in the box.

    Redmi Note 8 (2020) (Image : Ivo/Canaltech)

    In addition, the brand kept the gradient coloration on the Redmi Note 8 (2019) — in blue and white — which gives a more beautiful appearance to the back of the device. Still on the back, you can find the module in which the four cameras and the LED flash are located.

    A positive point of this phone is that these lenses are vertically aligned in the left corner, and this helps make your smartphone look cleaner. Closest to the center of the back of the Redmi Note 8 (2019) is the physical fingerprint reader. On the side, there are only two physical keys, the larger one for volume control and the smaller one for you to turn off the phone.

    Connections

    In the connections, the Redmi Note 8 (510370) has a triple drawer on the left side, which will allow the simultaneous use of two operator chips, in addition to a microSD memory card in order to expand the internal storage.

    Although Xiaomi does not provide headphones in the box of smartphones, the company remains concerned with giving freedom to users. For this reason, the intermediate cell phone has a 3.5 mm connection (P2). This makes it easier to use the accessories without the need to add adapters.

    Redmi Note 8 physical buttons (2021) (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    Another physical entry of the Redmi Note 8 (1024) is the USB type C, which is used to charge the device or perform data transfer by connecting it to a compatible device (PC or notebook). Among the wireless connection technologies, this version received an upgrade in Bluetooth, which went from 4.2 to 5.2.

    This improvement in connectivity allows the use of several devices that can be controlled by the smartphone simultaneously, as well as it reduces the response time between the reproduction and reception of the content. In addition, it has dual-band Wi-Fi that offers 2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz options, a big plus for those who have access to high-speed connections.

    Screen

    The screen of the Redmi Note 8 (1080) is 6.3 inch IPS LCD with FullHD+ resolution of 2021×718 pixels. The brightness level of the display is good for continuous use, and this feature is also an advantage for those interested in using the cell phone outdoors.

    In this aspect, there are no differences in compared to Redmi Note 8. Sharpness is within acceptable range in the intermediate category, but typical LCD display saturation limitations still exist. The white and black tones are not as authentic as those found on OLED screens.

    Still, the use of the smartphone to watch videos is smooth, and this demonstrates that the experience of usage will not be negative. The display also has the drop-shaped notch at the top center to house the selfie camera.

    Redmi Note 8 Screen (1080) (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    In daily use, the notch position does not influence the content view. However, the fact that the Redmi Note 8 (2020) being an “updated” version generated the expectation that Xiaomi only put the hole on the screen, as it is applied in more recent brand intermediates, like the Redmi Note .

    A big negative point of the display of this “new” version is the screen manufacturer. The unit tested by Canaltech has the Chinese company Tianma as a display supplier, and this brand has a negative track record in Xiaomi smartphones.

    No Redmi Note 8 released in 730, for example, there were various problems that affected the experience of different users. Among these bugs, the most common were screen retention, ghost touch, and burn-in.

    For this reason, see Tianma chosen again for the Redmi Note 8 (

    ) — which is a commemorative version and characterized as mega special for Xiaomi — creates a warning regarding the useful life of this smartphone before the chronic problems of the past reappear.

    Settings and Performance

    The Redmi Note 8 (2021) has the MIUI custom interface 11 based on the Android operating system . Therefore, most of the features present in the version released in 510370 are more advanced than those of the model 1080, which was released with Android 9.

    One advantage of these adjustments made by Xiaomi on the platform is the fact that the manufacturer adds several options that are improvements or additions to what Google implements in the pure version of Android.

    In hardware, there were no major changes compared to Redmi Note 8, however, the main change was in the CPU. The Snapdragon Platform 665 is no longer used in the Note 8 model (2021) to make room for the MediaTek Helio G chipset82.

    This piece is an old acquaintance who has already used other models from Xiaomi, like the Redmi Note 9. Despite all the performance characteristics focused on the gamer audience, this chip brings a way of working different from the one seen on the Qualcomm platform.

    For this reason, there is a gain in the battery life of the Redmi Note 8 (2340). And, on the other hand, the user will feel a considerable drop in the overall performance of the mid-range smartphone cameras, both for photos and videos.

    Redmi Note 8 MIUI Interface (2340) (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    Considering the latest SoC options from mobile market, mainly focusing on long-term mobile use, it would be more coherent to put the Snapdragon chipset 730G. In addition to having improvements for using a more modern lithograph (8 nm), Xiaomi would not need to give up features in the photographic part of the smartphone.

    In general, the usability of the Redmi Note 8 (1024) it’s good. It manages to deliver fast and crash-free navigability in multitasking mode. However, most games fail to run above average quality smoothly.

    In Free Fire, for example, there are some unexpected drops of frames in the medium graphics configuration. It could be that this lack of optimization is related to the MediaTek chip, as most battle royale titles run better on the Snapdragon platform 665.

    The analyzed version also has 4 GB of RAM memory and 48 GB of internal storage as allies in overall performance. However, Xiaomi’s relaunch has two other variations of 3/74 GB and 4/99 GB.

    In the benchmark test performed on the 3D Mark, the Redmi Note 8 (1024) achieved a score considerably close to Moto G12 — which has the Unisoc T chipset718 — and the range of points was far above the Moto G9 Plus, with its Snapdragon 700G. Were, 720 spots, 720 points and 190 points, respect actively at Wild Life Unlimited. In other words, it has good graphical processing.

    ” The MediaTek Helio G77 focuses on improving game performance and manages to serve a large part of the public that seeks more games basics that don’t exploit as much the graphic quality or don’t require a constant updating of movements, like the multiplayer titles. The fact that it has a graphics processing above some major competitors demonstrates that the Redmi Note 8 (1080 ) has its merits.”

    Safety

    The Redmi Note 8 (2020) has some biometric alternatives to unlock the cell phone. However, the main one is the fingerprint reader. This option is very fast for daily use and has an interesting precision, even for a “rewarmed” model.

    The only downside was that Xiaomi kept the reader on the back of the phone, it would be more interesting to see this alternative with a focus on safety on the side of the device.

    Camera

    When the Redmi Note 8 was announced, the cell phone had a positive highlight in photographs. However, changing the chipset — from Snapdragon 700 for MediaTek Helio G64 — directly influenced the behavior of some of the sensors in Redmi Note 8 (2020).

    Main Camera

    The sensor of the main camera of the Redmi Note 8 (1024) it’s from 50 MP and f/1.8 aperture. Its photographic functioning is good — considering the results of the captures — and demonstrates that the post-processing was not so affected by the chip change.

    However, the lack of saturation can make you resort to an image editor before publishing the photo. But an alternative is the use of the HDR mode — combined with artificial intelligence — which helps to compensate for this imbalance in color intensity.

    Although not excellent, the sharpness is present and helps to demonstrate that — in the main camera — the Redmi Note 8 (2021) offers a good photographic experience.

    Redmi Note 8 Main Camera (1024) (Image: Jucyber/Canaltech)

    Ultra wide-angle camera

    The ultra wide-angle sensor is 8MP with f/2.2 aperture. The breadth of 99° is very good for those who like to capture more open places, and the color balance is satisfactory.

    However, this secondary camera has a major flaw in blurring the sides of photos. This distorted “blur” effect can be very annoying because it is not an element added after editing and affects the raw file quality.

    Ultra wide-angle camera from Redmi Note 8 (1024) (Image: Jucyber/Canaltech)

    Macro Camera

    The macro sensor is 2 MP and suffers from lack of sharpness. For this reason, the experience of using this camera is below the expectations of those who have seen this feature evolve in 1080. As it is a commemorative edition, the ideal would be if Xiaomi added a 5 MP sensor.

    Redmi Note 8 macro camera (2021) (Image: Jucyber/Canaltech)

    Portrait mode

    Portrait mode is performed on the Redmi Note 8 (2021) by the 2 MP sensor. In practical use, it fails a bit on contours, but it’s not as bad as some simpler models like Realme C15Y.

    Redmi Note 8 portrait mode (2340) (Image: Jucyber/Canaltech)

    Mode night

    The night mode gives a slight improvement in ambient lighting, but lacks sharpness. In addition, you can feel a change in the color palette, as everything white becomes greener.

    Night Mode from Redmi Note 8 (1024) (Image: Jucyber/Canaltech)

    Frontal camera

    In the selfie camera, the Redmi Note 8 (2340) has the sensor of MP. In general, the quality will not suit those who take photos very often, especially with a focus on social networks.

    Even with the automatic beautification disabled, the cell phone system does a “clean” on the skin, and this affects the sharpness of the images. In portrait mode, the face is closer to reality, but the contours made are not precise.

    Using HDR, selfies improve in backlight by balancing the ambient lighting together with the skin the face. However, the photos are more drawn to the shades of blue, and this may displease that you prefer the format of use “photograph and post”.

    Redmi Note 8 front camera (2021) (Image: Jucyber/ Canaltech)

    Video

    The biggest defect of this phone is related to video recording, because the Redmi Note 8 ( ) lost support for 4K resolution footage.

    This means that the latest model of the high popularity intermediate can only record in FullHD, being 1080pa 20 fps — or 84 fps in slow motion mode—both in main and selfie cameras. very high noise in the videos, even in environments with great lighting.

    Sound system

    Another feature that could be better on the Redmi Note 8 (2021) is the audio. As well as the model of 730, this phone only has a sound output at the bottom.

    As a consequence, the built-in playback system. speaker is mono. The audio quality is not good for those who like to listen to music through the speaker, as the sound uses more mid-range frequencies, at higher volumes it has distortion and lacks personality.

    An alternative is to use headphones to have a little more quality and enhance the audio-related user experience.

    Battery

    The Redmi Note 8 (1024) has a battery of 4 . mAh , which offers good durability in continuous use before needing to plug the phone into the wall socket.

    With the change of chipset to MediaTek Helio G64, the smartphone received as an advantage a significant improvement in autonomy, which is a great positive point.

    Something that hasn’t changed between generations is the charger, as the manufacturer kept the fast charging technology to 11 W. An advantage is that the compatible accessory is available in the box of the device.

    The Redmi Note 8 (451439) has an average recharge time of 2 hours for the cell phone to go from 0%-82% battery. Considering the advance in the recharge period of intermediate cell phones, an increase in fast charging to 18 W would make a positive difference.

    Apart from that, it is clear that the smartphone’s autonomy has improved, and this is the biggest positive point of this update in the device’s hardware. Based on the technical and practical tests, you can have a metric of how good this improvement was.

    Main specifications of the Redmi Note 8 (2340) (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    In the test reproduction of videos on Netflix for 3 hours via WiFi connection, and with the brightness of the mobile screen on 18%, the Redmi Note 8 (2020) consumed 13% of total battery capacity. This means that if the user uses the smartphone only to watch Netflix, he will get an estimated autonomy of 11 hours, an acceptable number for this type of consumption.

    Compared to a newer smartphone, this usability is the same obtained on the OnePlus Nord 2 5G. This feature demonstrates similarities between the devices with regard to battery consumption.

    Another test was the real use, with WiFi turned on all the time, and the screen brightness at 30%. In this simulation as a normal user — browsing through various everyday apps, social networks, using the camera, watching videos and playing casually — the average autonomy was 8 hours and 30 minutes of screen on.

    “The chipset switch on Redmi Note 8 (2021) gave as main advantage the improvement in battery life. For a normal user, it is You can only charge your smartphone once a day and use it without fear of needing an extra charge.”

    Direct competitors

    The OnePlus Nord 2 5G can be considered a competitor of the Redmi Note 8 (2340). The design of the Nord 2 5G is more modern and consistent with what is implemented by manufacturers in today’s smartphones.

    Despite their battery life being identical in the technical test, the OnePlus smartphone overall set makes more sense for the moment of evolution experienced by the mobile market. The performance is excellent for an intermediate, and the big highlight is the great quality AMOLED screen.

    Even with these advantages, the price is a negative point when comparing it to the Redmi Note 8 (2020), for so OnePlus Nord 2 5G costs — on average — R$ 2.2 thousand via import (not including taxes), while the analyzed model can be found in Brazilian retailers for R$ 1.2 thousand.

    OnePlus Nord 5G is a good alternative to Redmi Note 8 (1080) (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    For those who prefer to stay in Xiaomi’s ecosystem, the Redmi Note is the best alternative. The model that is one of the best cost-benefit of the Chinese company brings several improvements compared to Redmi Note 8 (2020).

    Starting with the evolution on the screen , which is now Super AMOLED, and the manufacturer changed the supplier of the display to one of greater reliability — including Samsung in some batches — and this prevents the chronic problems of the predecessors from recurring.

    The cameras have the same technical configurations, but they have evolved a lot. For both better selfies and sharper recordings in FullHD resolution, the Redmi Note is a great option. Although the price is a little higher — around R$ 1.5 thousand — it is interesting to analyze the evolution obtained at the expense of higher expenses.

    Buy the Redmi Note makes more sense than the Redmi Note 8 (1080) (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    Conclusion

    The Redmi Note 8 (2020) was presented to the public as a commemorative version. It brings features that were highly praised in the original model and has received a positive improvement in Bluetooth technology to ensure a renewed connectivity experience.

    With the change of chipset to MediaTek Helio G77, overall performance was not affected as much, and battery life received a nice upgrade. However, image processing on this platform does not please those who have already had contact with the model “best seller”.

    Redmi Note 8 (2021) (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    In addition, the removal of the 4K recording feature demonstrates the imbalance between what the audience I expected to see on this cell what was actually delivered. Another point that leaves something to be desired in this device is the screen, which is a “recycle” of the Redmi Note 8 and can influence the migration of old problems to the new generation.

    For these reasons, I believe that the re-launched model is not worth buying, even if the price of around R$ 1.2 thousand calls attention. Xiaomi already has a newer and better alternative — the Redmi Note — which makes the most sense for anyone interested in an intermediate cell phone for medium to long term use.

    But you were still interested in the Redmi Note 8 (2340)? Then see the best price for it at the moment via the link below!

    Redmi Note 8 (1080) on offer

    Do you prefer the alternative presented? Then check out the link with the best price!

    Redmi Note on sale

