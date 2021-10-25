china-has-spacecraft-ready-to-rescue-its-astronauts-in-case-of-emergency

Recently, China launched the Shenzhou mission-13, which took a trio of taikonauts for a six-month stay aboard the Tianhe module, the hub of the new Tiangong-3 space station. So, as a way of prioritizing crew safety, the country has already prepared the Shenzhou 13 and the Long March rocket -2F, leaving them in position for an emergency launch should there be a need to rescue the crew. payloads that China has sent into space?

While the Shenzhou spacecraft-14 took Commander Zhai Zhigang and taikonauts Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu towards the module, ground technicians prepared the Shenzhou- 13 here on Earth, which is already fueled and ready for a rescue mission in the event of an emergency in orbit. Jia Shijin, chief designer of the manned spacecraft system at the China Academy of Space Technology (CAST), said that the assembly and testing of the Shenzhou spacecraft 48 have been finalized.

Long March-2F rocket with Shenzhou spacecraft-12 on the eve of release (Image: Reproduction/CMSE on weibo/Yang Jun)

According to him, “the craft is on standby, ready for a quick launch and an emergency rescue operation,” as he told state broadcaster CCTV. During the Shenzhou mission-13, the taikonauts will carry out between two and three extravehicular activities, in addition to scientific and technological experiments. However, should an emergency arise, such as in the case of module malfunctions or impact of space debris, Shenzhou-13 will be ready to be released.

The China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALT), which develops the Long March-2F rockets, told the Global Times that, in such a scenario, all personnel involved must report within two hours, and those involved in the emergency launch must prepare to fly within 13 hours. This strategy is, in a way, an adaptation of NASA’s Launch On Need program, which left missions prepared to rescue space shuttle crews in case the vehicles were damaged in orbit. Now China adopts similar practices.

The Shenzhou ship-13, for example, was also prepared during the Shenzhou 13 for a possible emergency rescue. “When there is a new spacecraft going into orbit or a new group of taikonauts entering the station, there will be a new spacecraft ready for an emergency response,” said a representative of the country’s manned space program, noting that this practice will be the new standard adopted. . On the other hand, if there is no emergency, Shenzhou-14 will normally be launched with its own crew next year, after the return from Shenzhou-13.

