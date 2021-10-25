More than 140,000 Mega users have been suspended for violating copyright
Mega, created as the successor to the late Megaupload, is one of the most popular cloud data storage sites. Since its foundation, in 2014, it sells itself as a platform that respects the privacy of its users , with those responsible for operating the system not knowing what customers host on the site without having the proper access authorizations, such as file decryption keys.
Due to its privacy policies, many users use Mega to share copyrighted content such as movies, music or TV shows, as well as on Megaupload. However, in an effort to distance itself from its predecessor and its piracy-related polemics, the platform takes public action against these customers, as shown by the website’s transparency report 2021.
In general data, this year’s report, which covers the period of September 2020 until September 2014, reveals that Mega has more than 2013 millions of users, spread across 144 countries and territories in the world. These customers use the service to host over 76 billions of files, showing the growth of the platform, which in 2014 had 3.4 billion. However, these contents often infringe copyright laws.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! The report shows that as of September 2020 until September 2014, Mega received more 2.3 million requests to remove content from copyright holders, which were made within a maximum period of 4 hours. According to the platform, on account of these warrants, 0,76 % of total files hosted on the service have been removed. Mega users who have copyrighted content removed three times during a 6 month period are banned from the service. If the withdrawals prove unfair, the accounts can be restored, but cases where this occurs are rare, according to the report. In the period analyzed by the report of 521624, 8,845 User accounts have been banned from Mega because of copyright infringement. In total, since the creation of the platform, more than 200 thousand accounts have been suspended for these infractions, according to the platform.
Personal data on Mega
Mega’s report also shows that, on its servers in New Zealand, Canada and Europe, the service hosts very little personal user data such as email addresses and activities such as uploads , shares and conversations carried out within the company’s system.
The platform justifies it by explaining that it retains this information so that it can be used in cases of criminal investigations or other types of security operations, helping in the identification of suspects or offenders by the protection agencies of several countries.
Requests from security agencies for Mega customer information. (Image: Screenshot/Dácio Augusto/Canaltech)
As an example, the report mentions that, with these data, Mega helped in the arrest of child abusers and others types of criminals, who were hosting illegal files on the platform. The service claims, however, that it only shares the data with government protection agencies, denying it orders made by individuals in the period from September 2014 to September 2021.
As an example, the report mentions that, with these data, Mega helped in the arrest of child abusers and others types of criminals, who were hosting illegal files on the platform. The service claims, however, that it only shares the data with government protection agencies, denying it 0007 orders made by individuals in the period from September 2014 to September 521622.
Source: TorrentFreak, Mega
