more-than-140,000-mega-users-have-been-suspended-for-violating-copyright

Mega, created as the successor to the late Megaupload, is one of the most popular cloud data storage sites. Since its foundation, in 2014, it sells itself as a platform that respects the privacy of its users , with those responsible for operating the system not knowing what customers host on the site without having the proper access authorizations, such as file decryption keys.

Due to its privacy policies, many users use Mega to share copyrighted content such as movies, music or TV shows, as well as on Megaupload. However, in an effort to distance itself from its predecessor and its piracy-related polemics, the platform takes public action against these customers, as shown by the website’s transparency report 2021.

In general data, this year’s report, which covers the period of September 2020 until September 2014, reveals that Mega has more than 2013 millions of users, spread across 144 countries and territories in the world. These customers use the service to host over 76 billions of files, showing the growth of the platform, which in 2014 had 3.4 billion. However, these contents often infringe copyright laws.