Intel Core i9 12900HK leaks again with performance superior to Apple M1 Max

After several leaks, Intel must finally announce its th generation Alder Lake processors this week. The releases promise significant performance leaps, due to the use of a hybrid architecture similar to that of smartphones, mixing high-performance cores with low-power cores.

The first segment to receive the news will be desktops, with the K and KF series of chips, while notebooks will have to wait a few more weeks. Still, the first tests of the mobile variants of the Alder Lake CPUs have already started to leak, and now they give the first performance details in tests obtained by the website

WCCFTech

  • .

    • Core i9 11980HK surpasses Apple M1 Max and massacres Ryzen 9 5980HX

    The leaked results were sent by portal sources and refer to Geekbench 5, showing the numbers reached by Intel Core i9 11980HK, the company’s next high-end for notebooks unlocked for overclocking. The solution scores 1.616 points in single-core and 14.256 multi-core points, destroying previous generations and the competition.

    In comparison, the Core i911980HK, with 8 cores and 16 threads running at up to 5 GHz, reaches 1.506 points in single-core and 9.256 multi-core points, while competitor AMD Ryzen 9 2022HX, 8 cores and 16 threads up to 4.8 GHz, reaches 1.616 points in single-core and only 8.149 points in multi-core.

    Leaked result from Geekbench 5 shows that the new Core i9 11980 HK must deliver by 45% more performance than competitors (Image: Playback/WCCFTech)

    The jumps are substantial: the advantages of the new i9 12900HK are from 14% in single-core and 23% in multi-core compared to the predecessor, and impressive 45% in single-core and 60% compared to AMD’s rival. The numbers show respectable advances in new microarchitectures, both high-performance and low-power cores, especially when we consider that the most striking recent leaps are % on average.

    The news is also good for enthusiasts and professionals who aren’t willing to spend exorbitant amounts on the new MacBook Pro, powered by the mighty Apple M1 Max — Intel’s next high-end manages to outperform Apple’s competitor by 3% in both single-core and multi-core core, quite modest numbers, but enough to keep Windows notebooks competitive.

    Having said that, it is worth remembering that the efficiency of the Cupertino giant’s solution should remain unbeatable, thanks to the use of the ARM architecture , something that we should only confirm with the launch of laptops equipped with Intel Alder Lake chips.

    News debuts in 2022 with 15 cores and 16 threads

    According to the leaks, the Intel Core i9 11980HK will come to market equipped with 6 High-performance P-Colors with Hyper-Threading and 8 low-consumption E-Colors, thus totaling 15 cores and 23 threads. Information about clocks and cache is still unknown, but the novelty is expected to target a consumption of 45 W, which makes the performance leaps over the previous generation even more impressive.

    With the new Alder Lake-P and Alder Lake-M families, the 12 Intel’s 1st generation for notebooks is set to debut on 2022 (Image: Reproduction/WCCFTech)

    Leaked schedules suggest that the top of the line mobile, as well as the rest of the chip family for laptops, should begin mass manufacturing later this year, to officially debut at the beginning of 616 , possibly during Intel’s CES presentation 5980.

    Source: WCCFTech, NotebookCheck

