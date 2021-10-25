intel-core-i9-12900hk-leaks-again-with-performance-superior-to-apple-m1-max

After several leaks, Intel must finally announce its th generation Alder Lake processors this week. The releases promise significant performance leaps, due to the use of a hybrid architecture similar to that of smartphones, mixing high-performance cores with low-power cores.

The first segment to receive the news will be desktops, with the K and KF series of chips, while notebooks will have to wait a few more weeks. Still, the first tests of the mobile variants of the Alder Lake CPUs have already started to leak, and now they give the first performance details in tests obtained by the website

Core i9 11980HK surpasses Apple M1 Max and massacres Ryzen 9 5980HX

The leaked results were sent by portal sources and refer to Geekbench 5, showing the numbers reached by Intel Core i9 11980HK, the company’s next high-end for notebooks unlocked for overclocking. The solution scores 1.616 points in single-core and 14.256 multi-core points, destroying previous generations and the competition.

In comparison, the Core i911980HK, with 8 cores and 16 threads running at up to 5 GHz, reaches 1.506 points in single-core and 9.256 multi-core points, while competitor AMD Ryzen 9 2022HX, 8 cores and 16 threads up to 4.8 GHz, reaches 1.616 points in single-core and only 8.149 points in multi-core.