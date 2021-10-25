byd-will-bring-a-car,-charger-and-solar-panel-package-to-brazil

Another electric car manufacturer from China is eyeing the growing market in Brazil and wants to present something new to not be just another in the fight for a place in the sun. Literally. BYD, which in June this year named its eT3 van as the best-selling electric car in the country, decided to innovate.

The brand, which was ahead of Tesla in total number of electric vehicles sold in the world in August, now works discreetly around here , geared almost exclusively to the corporate market. That, however, seems to be about to change.

BYD recently announced that the Song Plus hybrid SUV, with the scary range of 1.200 kilometers, you are on your way to the green-yellow market. This Monday (25), the brand released another great news, confirming its intention to enter once in the sale of electric cars to individuals in Brazil.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! According to a report by Valor Econômico, the Chinese company is preparing a complete package for the consumer who wants a car of brand. The idea, in addition to offering the car itself and the vehicle charger, as other brands already do, is to give future owners the so-called “complete experience”. In other words: add a solar panel to the package to generate energy that will go to the charger and, subsequently, to the vehicle. The information was confirmed by Henrique Antunes, commercial director of BYD in Brazil, to the MobiAuto website: “This will be the first pillar of our strategy. We want to create a consumer engagement with the brand, through interactive dealerships that will sell panels, battery bank for the home.” Heavy investment

Image: Disclosure/BYD