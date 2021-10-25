what-do-we-know-about-the-candidate-for-the-first-planet-discovered-in-another-galaxy

The first extragalactic planet discovered by astronomers may be in a cataclysmic binary system, formed by a neutron star (or perhaps a black hole) devouring material from a “donor “. Furthermore, the system is located in a galaxy that is also in the process of merging with a companion. With so many events happening on M, it seems unlikely to find a small world there — but it could be that it really exists.

Exoplanet where it rains iron can be even hotter than previously thought

Space nursery: astronomers record direct image of “baby” exoplanet

This exoplanet is the closest ever observed directly — so far

Astronomers have already discovered more than 4,000 exoplanets, if we only consider the confirmed ones, but they are all located in our own Milky Way. Is that finding worlds in other galaxies, no matter how close they are to ours, is an extremely complicated task — even the most modern telescopes are unable to obtain images that allow distinguishing individual objects, such as stars and planets.

However, there are methods that eliminate most of the emissions from galaxies and allow us to observe only very specific bodies. One such method is X-ray astronomy, a type of “light” that shines only on certain types of objects, such as neutron stars and active black holes. It was through this technique, using ESA’s XMM-Newton and NASA’s Chandra X-ray telescope, that a team found something strange in galaxy M80.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

AM70 (Image: Reproduction/NASA/ESA/S. Beckwith)

Located at millions of light years, the galaxy M23 is actually a melting system between galaxy M51 and M70 b. They are still considered individual objects, but the fusion process is quite obvious when looking at images in visible light, so they are also known as a single body, dubbed the Rodamoinho galaxy. Each of the colliding galaxies has a central supermassive black hole, dormant, that is, they do not emit detectable X-rays.

However, there are other objects that are very bright in X-rays, although they are much smaller than supermassive black holes—neutron stars, an extremely dense star “lump” left behind after a supernova explosion. A neutron star is the size of a large city, but up to twice the mass of the Sun. No wonder they are able to “suck up” matter from a companion star. This is the case of the bright object found by the study authors.

The neutron star (which can also be a black hole) at M51 is eating material from his donor that orbits around him. The material is accelerated by the neutron star’s intense gravitational field and heated to millions of degrees, producing the detected X-rays. But beyond that, astronomers saw a sharp, fleeting drop in that light, suggesting that something passed in front of this binary system. This is exactly how most of the 4,000 exoplanets were discovered in our galaxy.