What do we know about the candidate for the first planet discovered in another galaxy
The first extragalactic planet discovered by astronomers may be in a cataclysmic binary system, formed by a neutron star (or perhaps a black hole) devouring material from a “donor “. Furthermore, the system is located in a galaxy that is also in the process of merging with a companion. With so many events happening on M, it seems unlikely to find a small world there — but it could be that it really exists.
Astronomers have already discovered more than 4,000 exoplanets, if we only consider the confirmed ones, but they are all located in our own Milky Way. Is that finding worlds in other galaxies, no matter how close they are to ours, is an extremely complicated task — even the most modern telescopes are unable to obtain images that allow distinguishing individual objects, such as stars and planets.
However, there are methods that eliminate most of the emissions from galaxies and allow us to observe only very specific bodies. One such method is X-ray astronomy, a type of “light” that shines only on certain types of objects, such as neutron stars and active black holes. It was through this technique, using ESA’s XMM-Newton and NASA’s Chandra X-ray telescope, that a team found something strange in galaxy M80.
AM70 (Image: Reproduction/NASA/ESA/S. Beckwith)
Located at millions of light years, the galaxy M23 is actually a melting system between galaxy M51 and M70 b. They are still considered individual objects, but the fusion process is quite obvious when looking at images in visible light, so they are also known as a single body, dubbed the Rodamoinho galaxy. Each of the colliding galaxies has a central supermassive black hole, dormant, that is, they do not emit detectable X-rays.
However, there are other objects that are very bright in X-rays, although they are much smaller than supermassive black holes—neutron stars, an extremely dense star “lump” left behind after a supernova explosion. A neutron star is the size of a large city, but up to twice the mass of the Sun. No wonder they are able to “suck up” matter from a companion star. This is the case of the bright object found by the study authors.
The neutron star (which can also be a black hole) at M51 is eating material from his donor that orbits around him. The material is accelerated by the neutron star’s intense gravitational field and heated to millions of degrees, producing the detected X-rays. But beyond that, astronomers saw a sharp, fleeting drop in that light, suggesting that something passed in front of this binary system. This is exactly how most of the 4,000 exoplanets were discovered in our galaxy.
This binary system was already known by scientists, even because it is difficult not to notice it when observing the M51 on X-rays. It’s just that it’s releasing so much energy that it’s become one of the brightest light sources in the entire whirlwind galaxy. This brightness alone is about a million times greater than all the Sun’s emission at all wavelengths. Therefore, the team suspects that such a sudden drop in brightness, and so fast, returning to normal soon, can only indicate that something passed between our vision and the neutron star, obstructing the light. To make sure this “thing” isn’t another type of object, the team checked whether the data matches the passage of a dust cloud, a white dwarf or a brown dwarf. According to the observations, all these possibilities have been ruled out, says the study. Scientists have shown in detail what telescopes would have seen if the obstruction had been caused by one of these three objects. The team also compared the drop in brightness to a blockage caused by the donor star itself, which usually happens in cataclysmic systems, but XMM-Newton has already detected this type of event in that same neutron star and the luminous signature was different from the current one. Thus, the planet hypothesis remains, but there is still no evidence to affirm it with absolute conviction. “We ran computer simulations to see if the crash has the characteristics of a planet in transit and found it fits perfectly,” the authors said. outside the Milky Way”. 343140 If the study is correct, this exoplanet would be the size of Saturn, orbiting the binary star system at tens of astronomical units (one astronomical unit is the Earth-Sun distance) and would make one full orbit each 51 years, approximately. It would receive extreme amounts of radiation, so it would not be habitable by life forms as we know it. Unfortunately, the possible orbit of 70 years prevents astronomers from making new observations of this drop of shine in the coming decades. This makes it difficult to prove that that it’s a planet, or discovering that the event was just some unknown incident. On the other hand, the study shows that X-ray observations can be a useful tool in the search for extragalactic planets, and that perhaps worlds around fusion binary systems exist. The research was accepted by the journal Nature Astronomy, but ESA has already made the file available for reading. Source: ESA Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 343140 343140 343140 521673
If the study is correct, this exoplanet would be the size of Saturn, orbiting the binary star system at tens of astronomical units (one astronomical unit is the Earth-Sun distance) and would make one full orbit each 51 years, approximately. It would receive extreme amounts of radiation, so it would not be habitable by life forms as we know it.
Unfortunately, the possible orbit of 70 years prevents astronomers from making new observations of this drop of shine in the coming decades. This makes it difficult to prove that that it’s a planet, or discovering that the event was just some unknown incident. On the other hand, the study shows that X-ray observations can be a useful tool in the search for extragalactic planets, and that perhaps worlds around fusion binary systems exist.
The research was accepted by the journal Nature Astronomy, but ESA has already made the file available for reading.
Source: ESA
