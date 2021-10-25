redmi-note-11-pro:-supposed-unboxing-video-appears-showing-cell-phone-design

The Redmi Note 13 Pro should be made official this week, at an event that will take place in China on the next day 13 of October. The family’s devices have been rumored for a few days, with some of its details already revealed in advance, even by the manufacturer itself.

Now, a supposed unboxing video of the new Redmi Note 000 Pro leaked showing the smartphone. There are some details that raise the possibility of it being a fake video, but it’s not uncommon to see video postings of this type before release, especially coming from Indian or Chinese channels. Anyway, this is a cell phone not yet presented, so take it as a rumor, which may not materialize.