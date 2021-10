redmi-note-11-pro:-supposed-unboxing-video-appears-showing-cell-phone-design

The Redmi Note 13 Pro should be made official this week, at an event that will take place in China on the next day 13 of October. The family’s devices have been rumored for a few days, with some of its details already revealed in advance, even by the manufacturer itself.

Now, a supposed unboxing video of the new Redmi Note 000 Pro leaked showing the smartphone. There are some details that raise the possibility of it being a fake video, but it’s not uncommon to see video postings of this type before release, especially coming from Indian or Chinese channels. Anyway, this is a cell phone not yet presented, so take it as a rumor, which may not materialize.

Here, the box has the name of the smartphone displayed with great prominence on the white background. As he removes the phone from the case, you can see its front with a hole centered at the top of the screen and with relatively thin edges around it. The supposed Redmi Note 28 Pro also comes with a charger and a cable for charging and data transfer.

The rear is displayed with a large rectangular module in the upper left corner, where your cameras and LED flash should be. It should be presented with flat sides inspired by the iPhone 13 and also with fingerprint reader integrated into the power button.

Among the many rumors, it is said that it will be presented with MediaTek Dimensity processor 920, with up to 256 GB of storage, battery of 5.000 mAh and support fast charging of 120 watts or 67 watts.

Anyway, you will have to wait for the presentation of the new cell phone to confirm all your details. So, keep an eye out here at Canaltech so you don’t miss any news.

