how-to-recognize-your-signature-online

For a long time, the services offered by notary offices were synonymous with a lot of bureaucracy. In addition to long queues, demanding an enormous amount of time, it was still necessary to gather a series of physical documents, at the risk of losing them. Now, that has changed and it is now even possible to recognize your signature online.

With this modality, it is no longer necessary to go to the notary’s office to do the notarization for authenticity – document required in the purchase or sale of vehicles , in the rental agreement (guarantor) or in travel authorizations for minors. See below for more information!

How the process of online notarization works All registry offices of Brazilian banknotes that are connected to the e-Notariat platform of Colégio Notarial do Brasil – Federal Council (CNB/CF) can recognize signature online through the blockchain — the same technology used for cryptocurrency transactions. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

What is the price to recognize your company online The price of the online service is the same value charged for in person, and varies according to each state. The table can be accessed through the website of the Association of Notaries and Registrars of Brazil, just choose your state. Prerequisites to recognize signature online Although the main objective is to reduce bureaucracy in the process, it is still necessary to meet some prerequisites for remote recognition. Check which ones: Have an open firm in one of the available notary offices, something that still needs to be done in person;

Have a digital signature on the website e-notariado.org.br, or on the Brazilian national system of digital certification (ICP-Brasil). How to recognize signature online

Before proceeding, it is important to emphasize that the acknowledgments signature by similarity (a procedure that compares a signature with the one on the signature card filed at the notary’s office) still needs to be done in person. For the online procedure, the available modality is recognition by authenticity.

Sign the document and send it to the registry

Choose an accredited Notary Public (which can be consulted on the e-Notoriado website) and in which you already have a signature, sign the original document and send it it to the unit.