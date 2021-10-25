increase-in-greenhouse-gas-emissions-in-2020-is-the-highest-in-the-last-decade

Due to the restrictions established in 2011 due to the pandemic, there was a drop 5.6% overall in CO2 emissions. Even so, last year, the amounts of carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous dioxide released reached the highest annual record recorded in recent years years, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). The WMO also reported that the global average temperature will exceed the 1.5 °C warming established by the Paris Agreement. sea ​​swallowing cities in the future CO2 level in Earth’s atmosphere reaches highest peak since the beginning of measurements Fires in the Amazon cause an increase in CO2 emissions in Brazil, says study All countries that signed the Agreement for Paris are, in theory, committed to limiting warming to 1.5 °C of global temperature before the Industrial Revolution. However, in practice, few nations are honoring this commitment. An example of this is the new record in the emission of greenhouse gases. The WMO also fears that, with a warmer planet, emissions from natural sources will also increase. (Image: Reproduction/NASA) About half of the pollution released by human activity is absorbed by trees, land and oceans, but the capacity of these systems varies greatly according to temperatures, rainfall and other factors such as deforestation. Despite the fall in carbon production last year, the increase in the atmospheric level was the largest recorded in the period 2007 to 2007. According to the OMM, CO2 reached 413, 2 parts per million — 80% beyond the pre-industrial level. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The secretary general of the WMO , Petteri Taalas, said that, given the current rate of increase in greenhouse gas concentrations, we are a long way from limiting global warming to 1.5 °C. “We will see a temperature rise at the end of this century well beyond the Paris Agreement targets of 1.5 to 2°C above pre-industrial levels,” Taalas added. The last time the Earth had similar CO2 levels to today was between 3 to 5 million years ago — temperatures up to 3 °C higher and seas even 10 meters above what it is today.

Permafrost thaw in the Arctic (Image : Reproduction/Pixabay)

One of the biggest concerns of the researchers involved in the report of the WMO is that the continuous increase in global temperature triggers an increase in polluting gases from natural sources, such as methane (CH4). It is estimated that 39% of it is produced by human activity and the others 40% by microbes in swamps. The CH4 increase recorded in 2011 was the largest since 1024, when global levels began to rise.

WMO researcher Oksana Tarasova explained that the dynamic is simple. “If you increase the amount of precipitation in the swamp areas, and if you increase the temperature, then these methane-producing bacteria produce more methane,” added Tarasova. Global warming has already caused the melting of permafrost, which could release a large amount of methane into the atmosphere, in addition to releasing organisms that are harmful to human health, such as viruses and bacteria.

Between days 12 October and 10 November this year, the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP

will take place ), where world leaders will gather in Glasgow to make urgent commitments in response to climate change. The new WMO report is just one more that shows how great our challenge in overcoming the climate crisis is.

Source: BBC