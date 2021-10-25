By default, Android and iOS enable the auto-connect feature on Wi-Fi networks and even save these networks on the device. However, if you prefer to leave this option disabled, you can do this in the systems settings. Here’s how to disable automatic Wi-Fi.

Once turned off, the feature will not automatically connect to a new Wi-Fi network when the phone is disconnected from the internet . This way, you can save battery life and prevent your smartphone from connecting to public and potentially dangerous networks.

Open Wi-Fi settings on Android

To disable automatic connection of all Wi-Fi networks, go to system settings. Select “Network and Internet” and then enter the option “Wi-Fi”.

To modify the automatic connection to Wi-Fi networks on Android, first access the system settings (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Change the Wi-Fi preferences

At the bottom of the page, open “Wi-Fi Preferences”. From there, you have the option to leave Wi-Fi enabled automatically or have Android notify you when a high-quality public network is available.

As we want to disable the connection completely automatic, uncheck the switch of the option “Turn on Wi-Fi automatically”.

This option prevents Android from connecting itself to nearby Wi-Fi networks that have a good signal (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

How to disable automatic Wi-Fi on mobile on iPhone

Access Wi-Fi settings on iOS

Under “Settings”, find the desired network and tap the “i” button right next to the network name. Then, just uncheck the option “Automatic Connection”.

On iOS, the automatic connection needs to be turned off in each Wi-Fi network already recognized on the device (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

If you prefer, you can also prevent the iPhone from asking if you want to connect to a new network every time it detects a Wi-Fi connection. In this case, open “Settings” again, select “Request Connection”, and finally check “Disabled”.

For now, iOS doesn’t allow you to disable automatic connection for all networks, but you can block the device from sending alerts about new connections nearby (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

See how easy it is to disable automatic connection to Wi-F networks i on mobile? Remembering that you can reverse the procedure whenever you want. Just access the same path on your smartphone’s operating system.