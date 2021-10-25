why-do-we-have-nightmares?-can-you-avoid-it?

Nightmares are described by experts as vivid dreams that can be threatening, disturbing, bizarre or otherwise uncomfortable. They most often occur during REM sleep (called Rapid Eye Movement), the phase in which dreams occur. But how to avoid nightmares?

According to the Sleep Foundation, about 2% to 8% of adults have problems with occasional nightmares, but the frequent ones affect children the most. Basically, they are more prevalent between the ages of three and six and tend to occur less frequently as children grow older.

For now, there is no consensual explanation for why you have nightmares, but many experts believe that they are part of the mind’s methods of processing emotions and memory consolidation, acting as a component of emotional response to fear and trauma.

The causes of nightmares

(Image: LightFieldStudios/envato)