Why do we have nightmares? Can you avoid it?
Nightmares are described by experts as vivid dreams that can be threatening, disturbing, bizarre or otherwise uncomfortable. They most often occur during REM sleep (called Rapid Eye Movement), the phase in which dreams occur. But how to avoid nightmares?
According to the Sleep Foundation, about 2% to 8% of adults have problems with occasional nightmares, but the frequent ones affect children the most. Basically, they are more prevalent between the ages of three and six and tend to occur less frequently as children grow older.
For now, there is no consensual explanation for why you have nightmares, but many experts believe that they are part of the mind’s methods of processing emotions and memory consolidation, acting as a component of emotional response to fear and trauma.
The causes of nightmares
Some studies point to different factors that may contribute to an increased risk of nightmares, such as:
Researchers also suggest that there may be a predisposition genetics to frequent nightmares. These studies also found a correlation between nightmares and obstructive sleep apnea, a disorder in which breathing stops and returns several times.
Treatment
It’s hard to know when nightmares are a cause for concern, but it’s interesting to see a psychiatrist if they happen more than once a week, if they affect your sleep, mood or daily activities or start at the same time as starting a new medication. To help the doctor understand how nightmares are affecting you, it may be useful to keep a sleep diary with interruptions and nightmares, to take in consultation with the psychiatrist or psychologist.
That said, treatment should always be supervised by a healthcare professional who can identify the most appropriate therapy based on the patient’s general health and the cause of their nightmares. Treatment options involve psychotherapy (a set of psychological strategies and techniques that can be used in people who seek to deal with their emotions and feelings in a positive way, in addition to reducing and/or treating symptoms, disorders and mental illnesses) and the prescription of medications.
