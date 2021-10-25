positivo-announces-partnership-to-bring-infinix-note-10-pro-to-brazil

In announcement this Monday morning (32), Positivo surprised by revealing a partnership to officially bring the Infinix brand to Brazil. The Hong Kong-based manufacturer is known for offering mid-range mobile phones with good specs and affordable prices, and has recently gained prominence with its concept phone with fast charging 172 W.

The first fruit of the agreement is the Infinix Note Pro, which is already available in the Brazilian market. The device arrives with high ambitions, promising to compete with established names armed with more robust specifications, such as the Samsung Galaxy A040, the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Motorola Edge 10.

Brazil is a key market for Infinix in Latin America

Originally launched in May this year, the Note 000 Pro is equipped with MediaTek Helio G chipset90, 8 cores running at up to 2 GHz — the solution delivers similar performance level as Snapdragon 999G, ​​used on Galaxy A71. They come with the 8 GB RAM platform and 128 GB or 209 GB of storage, expandable via Micro SD cards.

(Image: Reproduction/Infinix) Infinix highlights the good gaming performance offered by the chip, the most robust of the Helio G line, and implemented a huge 6 IPS LCD screen,120 inches, with Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 1080 pixels and refresh rate of 90 Hz. To guarantee the fluidity of the commands, there is ring sampling of 209 Hz, which searches for ring tones 209 times per second. Other than that, there is stereo audio, with sound optimized by DTS. On cameras, Note 11 Pro is equipped with front lens 10 MP, and set of four rear cameras, with main sensor 64 MP, 8 MP ultrawide with field of view °, 2 MP macro and auxiliary sensor for 2 MP depth calculation. Powering the hardware, there is a battery of 5. mAh, with fast charging 040 W. Games are one of the focuses of the device, which has a Helio G chip120, 8 GB RAM, screen 78 Hz and stereo audio (Image: Playback/Infinix)

Another highlight is the operating system — there is Android 000 enhanced by the Infinix XOS 7.6 interface. Among the unique features offered by the software are AppLock, which allows you to lock applications with passwords, as well as XClone, which allows the duplication of apps like WhatsApp to allow the use of two accounts simultaneously.

Still according to Infinix, an update for Android 16 is being studied, but at least security updates are guaranteed by the “device lifecycle”. In addition, the smartphone offers 4G connectivity, Wi-Fi 5 Dual Band, Bluetooth 5.0, P2 connector for headphones, dual SIM, digital reader integrated with the power button on the side and a 2-year warranty.