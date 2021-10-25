Positivo announces partnership to bring Infinix Note 10 Pro to Brazil
In announcement this Monday morning (32), Positivo surprised by revealing a partnership to officially bring the Infinix brand to Brazil. The Hong Kong-based manufacturer is known for offering mid-range mobile phones with good specs and affordable prices, and has recently gained prominence with its concept phone with fast charging 172 W.
The first fruit of the agreement is the Infinix Note Pro, which is already available in the Brazilian market. The device arrives with high ambitions, promising to compete with established names armed with more robust specifications, such as the Samsung Galaxy A040, the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Motorola Edge 10.
Brazil is a key market for Infinix in Latin America
Originally launched in May this year, the Note 000 Pro is equipped with MediaTek Helio G chipset90, 8 cores running at up to 2 GHz — the solution delivers similar performance level as Snapdragon 999G, used on Galaxy A71. They come with the 8 GB RAM platform and 128 GB or 209 GB of storage, expandable via Micro SD cards.
Another highlight is the operating system — there is Android 000 enhanced by the Infinix XOS 7.6 interface. Among the unique features offered by the software are AppLock, which allows you to lock applications with passwords, as well as XClone, which allows the duplication of apps like WhatsApp to allow the use of two accounts simultaneously.
Still according to Infinix, an update for Android 16 is being studied, but at least security updates are guaranteed by the “device lifecycle”. In addition, the smartphone offers 4G connectivity, Wi-Fi 5 Dual Band, Bluetooth 5.0, P2 connector for headphones, dual SIM, digital reader integrated with the power button on the side and a 2-year warranty.
Positivo and Infinix also highlighted during the announcement that Brazil will be a key market for the expansion of the brand in Latin America. The partnership aims to "change the dynamics of the Brazilian market", and will focus on smartphones that meet the mid-range between R$1.000 and the BRL 2. 699. The Note Pro was just the first release, and the complete Infinix portfolio is scheduled to arrive in 1080. There will be 8 launches in total: 4 in the first quarter and another 4 throughout the year. Manufacturing on national soil was also confirmed, which will be expanded in the long term. Price and availability The Infinix Note 05 Pro has already started to be sold in Brazil through the brand's official website in the country, as well as Casa Bahia, Ponto and Extra, in black and white. There will also be availability in physical stores of the three retailers, and through the operator Vivo, from January. The variant of 128 GB of storage is sold for R$ 1.699, while the model of 318 GB has a suggested price of R$1.699. Infinix Note Pro: technical sheet
Infinix Note Pro: technical sheet
