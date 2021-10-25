between-the-boring-and-the-epic:-eternals-divides-expert-critics'-opinions

Just over a week before the premiere of Eternos, the first reviews of the new film from the Cinematographic Universe by Marvel ( MCU) started to come out and critics who have already seen the film are very divided. Although the epic tone presented by director Chloé Zhao has impressed, there were people pointing out that the story is not as exciting as expected and even comparisons with the infamous Thor: Dark World .

The main complaints concern mainly the rhythm and development of the plot. The Guardian newspaper, for example, says that the film is not boring, but it fails to repeat the excitement of other MCU adventures. Despite constantly presenting something new on screen, this is nothing that will get fans excited as in previous iterations — as was the case with the fights in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.