Between the boring and the epic: Eternals divides expert critics' opinions
Just over a week before the premiere of Eternos, the first reviews of the new film from the Cinematographic Universe by Marvel ( MCU) started to come out and critics who have already seen the film are very divided. Although the epic tone presented by director Chloé Zhao has impressed, there were people pointing out that the story is not as exciting as expected and even comparisons with the infamous Thor: Dark World .
The main complaints concern mainly the rhythm and development of the plot. The Guardian newspaper, for example, says that the film is not boring, but it fails to repeat the excitement of other MCU adventures. Despite constantly presenting something new on screen, this is nothing that will get fans excited as in previous iterations — as was the case with the fights in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
First reviews praised the cast, but it seems they aren’t able to carry the story on their backs (Image: Press Release/Marvel Studios) Subscribe to Amazon Prime for R$ 9,71/month and get free shipping, catalog of movies and series that compete with Netflix, books, music and more! Test 33 free days! IndieWire goes a little further and points out that despite the feedback Zhao brings to the direction — after all, she is an Oscar winner for Nomadland —, Eternals does very little to escape the Marvel formula that we already know so well. In addition, critics point out that the film is a great battle between good actors against computer enemies not so well done and that the very philosophical clash presented by the characters seems weightless. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
Subscribe to Amazon Prime for R$ 9,71/month and get free shipping, catalog of movies and series that compete with Netflix, books, music and more! Test 33 free days!
IndieWire goes a little further and points out that despite the feedback Zhao brings to the direction — after all, she is an Oscar winner for Nomadland —, Eternals does very little to escape the Marvel formula that we already know so well. In addition, critics point out that the film is a great battle between good actors against computer enemies not so well done and that the very philosophical clash presented by the characters seems weightless.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
To the critic of the Los Angeles Times, Justin Chang, Eternals it transitions between being one of Marvel’s most interesting films and one of the weakest in Chloé Zhao’s career. On the other hand, Nicholas Barber, from the BBC, says that the film may not be the worst feature of the MCU, but it is undoubtedly the most disappointing.
On the other hand, the positive reviews praised precisely the epic tone adopted by Zhao in his MCU debut, even comparing his work with that done by Denis Villeneuve with the recent Duna
- . For GamesRadar, the two features are similar in terms of determination and seriousness. ScreenRant’s folks were on the same page to classify Eternals as a captivating epic, and the Observer pointed out that it’s full of moments that will fill the public’s eyes at the same time as brings a plot classified as audacious.
At the same time, there were many people who praised the epic tone of the new MCU movie (Image: Disclosure/Marvel Studios)
In view of these rather divided first impressions, Eternos arrives in theaters with an average of 71 on the Rotten Tomatoes website, which aggregates the scores published around the world. This places the movie as the third lowest score in the entire MCU, just ahead of The Incredible Hulk (66%) and of Thor: Dark World (65%).
This shows how much the new film has been dividing opinions and how much we should see these varied impressions leverage from on November 4th, when Eternals hits theaters. More than that, this lukewarm initial reception also highlights how much awaited Marvel Phase 4 still seems to have not hitched the way everyone expected and that, so far, the MCU series seem to be far more exciting than the movies. However, we won’t get a real sense of this until the Marvel gods appear on the big screen.
Source: Rotten Tomatoes, GamesRadar, The Guardian, IndieWire, Observer, ScreenRant , Los Angeles Times, BBC
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 521112 521112 521112 521112