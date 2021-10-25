htc-launches-wireless-headsets-with-active-noise-canceling-and-water-resistance

HTC, Taiwanese brand of electronic devices, presented this Monday () your new model of wireless headphones, the HTC True Wireless Earbuds Plus. The product can be used in times of physical activity, as it has IPX5 resistance against sweating or other splashes of water.

OFFER | Smartwatch Xiaomi Haylou is cheaper importing via AliExpress

5 amazing things you can do with Bluetooth

Xiaomi Lite 5G NE has details confirmed before the announcement in Brazil



HTC promises up to six hours of battery life on the headphones (Image: Press Release/HTC) The construction of the headphones brings small dimensions and discreet appearance, with the HTC logo on the side of the product and a vertical portion where the charging pins are located wireless. Inside, the product has vibration dampers and graphene diaphragm, while the case also has a simple look, with three indicator lights on the front to indicate charge level and USB-C input for charging from a power source. The accessory features active noise cancellation to muffle unwanted external sounds, and there is also a transparency mode aimed at times when it is necessary to listen to what happens around, such as in avenues or other environments urban areas. Content playback controls can be done by tapping on the side of the headphones, where you can pause, skip to the next song, or other such functions. In addition, it is possible to use only one side of the product for voice or video calls, through built-in microphones. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! Product brings cancellation noise active (Image: Disclosure/HTC) The HTC battery True Wireless Earbuds Plus run for about 4.5 hours of uninterrupted playback with noise cancellation enabled, or up to six hours without the feature. According to estimates published by the brand itself, it is also possible to use the microphones for calls for up to 4.5 hours, and the case delivers about three extra charges. The product also supports Bluetooth 5.0, with the ability to transfer data up to ten meters away, a number considered standard for most similar headphones on the market. HTC also announced that the accessory brings simple and fast pairing on Android, iOS or even Windows devices, with just one step. Headphones can be quickly paired with various devices (Image: Broadcast/HTC) Price and availability521591

For now, the suggested price of HTC True Wireless Earbuds Plus has only been disclosed in pounds sterling, which indicates the availability of the product in the UK. However, it should also be sold in Europe and other selected markets, for around 40 pounds (or R $ 69 in direct conversion).

Source: Pocket-lint