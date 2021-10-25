HAS COUPON | Moto G10 receives great discount on promotion at Americanas

Ideal for those who want a giant battery, but only need a more basic smartphone use — using messaging apps, social networks and the browser — the Moto G10 has a Snapdragon processor 902 and 4 GB of RAM. Its proposal is really to be economical and to bring specs good enough for a more basic use.

The big screen is another positive point, with 6.5 inches as well. like the triple set of cameras on the rear, allowing you to take pictures with the main sensor of 30 megapixels or using ultrawide and macro options. It also has a depth sensor to create the blur effect in the background of photos taken in portrait mode.