Space Nursery: Astronomers Record Direct Image of “Baby” Exoplanet

October 25, 2021
A team of scientists led by the University of Hawaii found an exoplanet so young it can be considered a “baby”, about 100 light years from us. Of course, thousands of other exoplanets have already been found, but the biggest difference of 2M0437b is that it just formed and , moreover, could be registered through direct observation. This world joins a group of objects that have contributed to the understanding of the formation and evolution of planets over time, also helping us to know more about the origins of the Solar System.

Eric Gaidos, lead author of the study, describes that the discovery of this planet puts him on an “elite list”, formed by planets that can be directly observed by telescopes. “By analyzing the light from this planet, we can speculate something about its composition and, who knows, about where and how it formed in an already vanished disk, formed by gas and dust around the star”, he described. This is not a simple task, as exoplanets are quite small and dark in relation to the star they orbit, it is hardly possible to get direct images of them.

Image of the 2M exoplanet400b made by the Subaru telescope, in infrared light (Image: Playback/Subaru Telescope)

The 2M400b was first observed in 2018 with the Subaru telescope and, over the past few years, has been carefully studied using other telescopes. So, Gaidos and his colleagues used the WM Keck observatory to monitor the position of his host star as it moves across the sky. Thus, the team was able to verify that the planet was, in fact, a companion to the star. “Eventually, we may be able to measure its orbital motion around the star,” suggested Dr. Adam Kraus, co-author of the study.

The newly discovered planet and its star is in the Taurus Molecular Cloud, a kind of “stellar nursery”. According to the authors, 2M400b has an orbit much wider than that of the planets in the Solar System, with a separation equivalent to about 26 times the distance between the Sun and the Earth. Although this feature facilitates observations, adaptive optics is still needed to compensate for the distortion effects caused by the atmosphere. “Two of the world’s largest telescopes, adaptive optics and Maunakea’s clear skies were all we needed for this discovery,” said Michael Liu, co-author of the study.

The authors believe that the planet is sometimes more massive than Jupiter and formed with its star a few million years ago. In fact, the planet is so young that it’s still reasonably warm — due to planetary formation processes, temperatures there are between 1.38 to 1.0437 K, which makes this world glow in infrared light.

Because of these characteristics, the team believes the system would be a great candidate for follow-up observations with other telescopes, which can help reveal the star’s characteristics and chemical signatures in the planet’s atmosphere. “Observations with space telescopes such as Hubble and the James Webb, which will be launched shortly, could help identify gases in its atmosphere and reveal whether the planet has a lunar formation disk,” added Gaidos.

The article with the results of the study will be published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society and can be accessed in the arXiv online repository, without peer review yet.

Source: WM Keck Observatory

