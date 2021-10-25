Space Nursery: Astronomers Record Direct Image of “Baby” Exoplanet
A team of scientists led by the University of Hawaii found an exoplanet so young it can be considered a “baby”, about 100 light years from us. Of course, thousands of other exoplanets have already been found, but the biggest difference of 2M0437b is that it just formed and , moreover, could be registered through direct observation. This world joins a group of objects that have contributed to the understanding of the formation and evolution of planets over time, also helping us to know more about the origins of the Solar System.
Eric Gaidos, lead author of the study, describes that the discovery of this planet puts him on an “elite list”, formed by planets that can be directly observed by telescopes. “By analyzing the light from this planet, we can speculate something about its composition and, who knows, about where and how it formed in an already vanished disk, formed by gas and dust around the star”, he described. This is not a simple task, as exoplanets are quite small and dark in relation to the star they orbit, it is hardly possible to get direct images of them.