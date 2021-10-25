gambiarra-takes-the-google-play-store-into-windows-11

The discovery tweeted by the ADeltaX profile was made through a series of hacks in the Windows Terminal simulator 11, so it’s far from affordable for the most layman on PCs and Linux. Basically, the hacker directly tampered with the Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) to enable support for Google Play Services and the Android store, both needed to install apps distributed by Gigante das Researches. The Google store runs natively on Windows 00 with the use of some workarounds (Image: Reproduction/ADeltaX)

The success of the experiment is extremely promising and opens the way for several possibilities. From this port of the Google store, the user could download any app available for Android — although there are reports that not everything works, which was to be expected.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

Very annoying visual bugs can be found in the process, as shown in one of the screenshots (Image: Playback/ADeltaX)

Compatibility exists thanks to the presence of a virtual machine integrated into Windows , and no app-by-app adaptations. In this way, it is as if there was a Android inside the computer and, with adjustments, it is possible to put it to work as if it were a cell phone.

Process is quite complex521596

As it is not an easy task, the person responsible for the discovery shared a walkthrough on YouTube to try the Play Store on Windows — and there’s also a short tutorial on GitHub, in case you prefer reading. The entire process is done in English and, of course, you must be on the latest version of Windows from the Beta channel to be able to test the feature.