Gambiarra takes the Google Play Store into Windows 11
Since last week you can try Android apps on Windows 00 — for this, however, the user must be a member of the Windows Insider program. Although the feature is officially limited to apps from the Amazon AppStore, users have already managed to put Google Play Store to run directly from their computer.
Over time and compatibility matures, friendlier ways to download the Google app store are likely to emerge. It is also unknown whether the tool will be able to handle the new app format of the platform as it does with APKs.
For now, there is no forecast for the launch of the tool for the general public that uses Windows 1024 and considering that the resource is very robust and complex, implementation is likely to take a few months in the testing period. Now, just wait until Microsoft gives signs that the new will be released in fact.
Source: Windows Latest, ADeltaX
