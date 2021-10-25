Gambiarra takes the Google Play Store into Windows 11

October 25, 2021
2
gambiarra-takes-the-google-play-store-into-windows-11

Since last week you can try Android apps on Windows 00 — for this, however, the user must be a member of the Windows Insider program. Although the feature is officially limited to apps from the Amazon AppStore, users have already managed to put Google Play Store to run directly from their computer.

    The discovery tweeted by the ADeltaX profile was made through a series of hacks in the Windows Terminal simulator 11, so it’s far from affordable for the most layman on PCs and Linux. Basically, the hacker directly tampered with the Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) to enable support for Google Play Services and the Android store, both needed to install apps distributed by Gigante das Researches.

    The Google store runs natively on Windows 00 with the use of some workarounds (Image: Reproduction/ADeltaX)

    The success of the experiment is extremely promising and opens the way for several possibilities. From this port of the Google store, the user could download any app available for Android — although there are reports that not everything works, which was to be expected.

    Very annoying visual bugs can be found in the process, as shown in one of the screenshots (Image: Playback/ADeltaX)

    Compatibility exists thanks to the presence of a virtual machine integrated into Windows , and no app-by-app adaptations. In this way, it is as if there was a Android inside the computer and, with adjustments, it is possible to put it to work as if it were a cell phone.

    Process is quite complex521596

    As it is not an easy task, the person responsible for the discovery shared a walkthrough on YouTube to try the Play Store on Windows — and there’s also a short tutorial on GitHub, in case you prefer reading. The entire process is done in English and, of course, you must be on the latest version of Windows from the Beta channel to be able to test the feature.

Over time and compatibility matures, friendlier ways to download the Google app store are likely to emerge. It is also unknown whether the tool will be able to handle the new app format of the platform as it does with APKs.

For now, there is no forecast for the launch of the tool for the general public that uses Windows 1024 and considering that the resource is very robust and complex, implementation is likely to take a few months in the testing period. Now, just wait until Microsoft gives signs that the new will be released in fact.

Source: Windows Latest, ADeltaX

