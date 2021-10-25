Zigbee: what it is and how it influences your smart home
If you have your eye on accessories or smart devices for your connected home it is likely that you have come across the term Zigbee in list of product settings. And to solve your main questions we explain what the increasingly popular smart home protocol is and how it works.
- Your home with attitude: get to know the new Electrolux Refrigerator for your Black Kitchen
- The pros and cons of having smart lights in your home
- 10 trivia about Amazon Echo
Being used by major brands in their products, including Amazon on Echo devices , Philips in Hue lamps, Samsung in a wide range of electronics and more, Zigbee aims to integrate and facilitate the connectivity of all these products with the smart home.
What is Zigbee and how does it work?
(Image: Reproduction/Zigbee)
The Zigbee pattern is a system wireless network communication device designed in m communication, allowing devices to communicate with each other and with one or several exchanges around the house to offer greater guarantee of operation and a more stable network.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!
The Zigbee network ends up being very comparable to Wi-Fi Mesh in the way it works, since connected devices exchange information when connected, but it differs by its low power consumption and exclusivity for IoT devices ( Internet of Things, or Internet of Things in Portuguese), visible among these products.
Another differential of using the Zigbee protocol is its more affordable price for manufacturers to implement the technology in smart devices, resulting in cheaper products for consumers.
Zigbee network resembles Wi -Fi Mesh for stability and operation (Image: Playback/TP-Link)
The protocol communication is done via AES encryption-128, which connects smart devices on the same network to facilitate product control, resulting in faster responses than control via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.
Due to the Mesh network, if a device has a communication failure, it has its transmission redirected to another device to keep it operational.
Is it worth prioritizing devices with Zigbee?
Philips Hue lamp line requires Zigbee Hub (Picture: Playback/Philips)
Some more affordable smart products may offer control via a dedicated app over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, making the connected home idea not as practical as desired. And that’s where Zigbee differentiates itself.
By using a hub to allow all products that support the Zigbee network to connect and talk to each other, users can take advantage of the convenience of control lamps, curtains and other accessories only using the virtual assistant.
Which brands use Zigbee?
More and more manufacturers around the world continue to adopt the standard in your latest products. Smart devices from Samsung’s SmartThings line, LG’s SmartThinQ and Philips Hue lamps are easy to find in Brazil with the protocol.
To control devices using voice, Amazon already integrates the Zigbee connectivity on selected Echo speakers and smart displays, including Echo (4th generation), Echo Studio and Echo Show 128.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.