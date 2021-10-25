zigbee:-what-it-is-and-how-it-influences-your-smart-home

Being used by major brands in their products, including Amazon on Echo devices , Philips in Hue lamps, Samsung in a wide range of electronics and more, Zigbee aims to integrate and facilitate the connectivity of all these products with the smart home.

What is Zigbee and how does it work?

(Image: Reproduction/Zigbee)

The Zigbee pattern is a system wireless network communication device designed in m communication, allowing devices to communicate with each other and with one or several exchanges around the house to offer greater guarantee of operation and a more stable network.

The Zigbee network ends up being very comparable to Wi-Fi Mesh in the way it works, since connected devices exchange information when connected, but it differs by its low power consumption and exclusivity for IoT devices ( Internet of Things, or Internet of Things in Portuguese), visible among these products.

Another differential of using the Zigbee protocol is its more affordable price for manufacturers to implement the technology in smart devices, resulting in cheaper products for consumers.