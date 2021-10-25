toyota's-plans-for-brazil-go-beyond-a-hybrid-ethanol-engine;-understand

Toyota models equipped with hybrid flex engines, that is, which use ethanol, will not be the only ones from the Japanese automaker to run on Brazilian streets and avenues in the future. Word from Masahiro Inoue, president of the company in South America and the Caribbean.

Toyota recovers and announces increased production at a factory in Sorocaba/SP

Toyota Corolla’s new multimedia center loses mirroring, but gains size

Toyota could be boycotted in the United States for being against electrification

The brand executive gave an interview to the AutoIndústria website and revealed that the technology currently present in Corolla sedan and SUV Corolla Cross will not necessarily be adopted across the fleet in the coming years. “Toyota Motor Company has several technologies on the shelf”, he assured.

Although he does not mention the options that the automaker has in mind, one fact is consummated: that the path for electrification, total or gradual, it is outlined and sealed in the brand’s planning.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Inoue confirmed that all brand vehicles produced in Brazil will have “some level of electrification”, but repeated that this will not implies that the next cars launched by the brand will be ethanol hybrids. What options?300

Even praising the technology it makes use of ethanol because it is clean and costs within what is required by the Brazilian market, fully battery-powered vehicles (BEVs) or plug-in models (PHEV) can also be incorporated into the fleet.

Even the Toyota Mirai, powered by hydrogen, which joined the Guinness for having run 1.300 kilometers with just one tank, was not discarded by the executive . According to him, the choice will be made by those responsible for regional operations.

He warned, however, that hybrid flex engines play a significant role in the process of electrification of the fleet in African countries , Asia and Latin America. “We still need to use all this knowledge and distribution structure that have been accumulated over so many years,” he concluded.

Source: AutoIndústria