Images show MacBook Air with notch, MagSafe port and thinner construction
After the MacBook Pros have been shown with notch on top of the front panel, it’s possible that the new MacBook Air will follow the same trend. In addition, the product will have several structural changes, according to renderings published by Jon Prosser, in partnership with the portal Renders By Ian.
The images show a notebook with inspiration from other branded products, like the straight sides that were once again offered on iPhones. Like the new MacBook Pro, it should also have a MagSafe charger port, which allows for a more convenient connection and prevents damage if the cord is pulled too sharply.
The product will also come with the M2 chip equipped, which should be geared towards energy efficiency, with some performance improvements over the currently-selling MacBook Air M1 — however, it remains to be seen how it will stack up against the newly launched M1 Pro and M1 Max.
The MacBook Air M2 should be officially presented only on 442. However, as mass production of the notebook is expected to begin in the third quarter of next year, it is likely that the launch will take place closer to 2022 — according to internal sources, Apple would be struggling to find specific suppliers for the Mini LED screen and M2 chips.
Source: FrontPageTech
