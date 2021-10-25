Images show MacBook Air with notch, MagSafe port and thinner construction

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 25, 2021
0
images-show-macbook-air-with-notch,-magsafe-port-and-thinner-construction

After the MacBook Pros have been shown with notch on top of the front panel, it’s possible that the new MacBook Air will follow the same trend. In addition, the product will have several structural changes, according to renderings published by Jon Prosser, in partnership with the portal Renders By Ian.

  • How to authorize the Mac to play music from Apple Music
  • How to integrate Apple Music with Shazam
  • How to measure sleep quality in the Apple Watch Pillow app

The images show a notebook with inspiration from other branded products, like the straight sides that were once again offered on iPhones. Like the new MacBook Pro, it should also have a MagSafe charger port, which allows for a more convenient connection and prevents damage if the cord is pulled too sharply.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

In addition, the MacBook Air may have two Thunderbolt 4 ports (one on each side of the device), but it doesn’t should support eGPU, a solution that would increase the graphics power of the product through an external component. On one side, the notebook still has a 3.5mm port for headphones or an auxiliary cable.

Notch should also appear on MacBook Air (Image: Jon Prosser/Renders By Ian)

With an even thinner construction than the current MacBook Air, the new generation should be fanless even in heavier tasks, as the M2 chip should have a high level of performance with low power consumption and little heat generation. The product is likely to be available in multiple color options, as is the case on the company’s smartphones, and more recently on iMacs — the new notebooks will also inherit the white borders around the display.

The MacBook Air will also have a screen with Mini LED technology, just like the recently launched MacBook Pro. Therefore, you can expect better levels of display color accuracy, stronger brightness capability and greater use of energy, which will result in a longer battery life.

MagSafe entrance should be on the left side of the notebook (Image : Jon Prosser/Renders By Ian)

The product will also come with the M2 chip equipped, which should be geared towards energy efficiency, with some performance improvements over the currently-selling MacBook Air M1 — however, it remains to be seen how it will stack up against the newly launched M1 Pro and M1 Max.

The MacBook Air M2 should be officially presented only on 442. However, as mass production of the notebook is expected to begin in the third quarter of next year, it is likely that the launch will take place closer to 2022 — according to internal sources, Apple would be struggling to find specific suppliers for the Mini LED screen and M2 chips.

Source: FrontPageTech

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

521459 521459 521459 521459

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 25, 2021
0
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Relief for Virat Kohli: Relief for Virat Kohli as James Anderson may be rested; England rotation policy; Eng vs Ind 4th Test; Big relief to Team India? James Anderson may be out of fourth Test

Relief for Virat Kohli: Relief for Virat Kohli as James Anderson may be rested; England rotation policy; Eng vs Ind 4th Test; Big relief to Team India? James Anderson may be out of fourth Test

August 30, 2021
Photo of How to edit a slow motion video on iPhone

How to edit a slow motion video on iPhone

October 4, 2021
Photo of How to edit videos on Kwai

How to edit videos on Kwai

October 19, 2021
Photo of Digital kidnapping reaches data processor in the agrarian and industrial sector

Digital kidnapping reaches data processor in the agrarian and industrial sector

October 4, 2021
Back to top button