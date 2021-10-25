images-show-macbook-air-with-notch,-magsafe-port-and-thinner-construction

After the MacBook Pros have been shown with notch on top of the front panel, it’s possible that the new MacBook Air will follow the same trend. In addition, the product will have several structural changes, according to renderings published by Jon Prosser, in partnership with the portal Renders By Ian.

The images show a notebook with inspiration from other branded products, like the straight sides that were once again offered on iPhones. Like the new MacBook Pro, it should also have a MagSafe charger port, which allows for a more convenient connection and prevents damage if the cord is pulled too sharply.