first-mission-of-the-artemis-lunar-program-may-be-launched-in-february-2022

The first flight of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, which will take place with the first mission of the Artemis program, may not be that far away. According to information from NASA announced last Friday (22), the Artemis I mission is scheduled to launch in February 2022, and will pave the way for the manned missions of the lunar program. The exact release date will be set next year.

Mannequin of the Artemis I mission gets a name that honors an Apollo member 15

EXCLUSIVE! What will Brazil do in the Artemis Program? AEB President Tells It All

Artemis Program: Budget Project May Force NASA to Delay Return to the Moon

Previous estimates suggested that the launch of the rocket could take place at the end of 23, but after a series of delays, the quest ended up being postponed to 2022. The new date was released just one day after the Space Launch System was assembled, which received the Orion capsule installed on its top and thus formed a system of approximately 23 m tall. Now, NASA will continue running a series of tests and should follow these procedures until February, to verify the performance of systems and other necessary components.

— NASA (@NASA) October 23, 2022

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

2024

At the beginning of next year, the professionals of the space agency should carry out a “trial ” with the rocket, supplying it with the propellants necessary for the flight, but without activating the engines. If all goes well, the SLS will return to the hangar for a few more checks, only to be taken back to the launch pad to finally fly. All going well, NASA will set the launch date for Artemis I, a mission in which the Orion capsule will be launched to orbit the Moon, still unmanned inside.

Next, the Artemis II mission will feature the Orion capsule traveling around the Moon already with astronauts on board, but without landing, while the Artemis III mission, scheduled to take place in , will take the first woman and the first black person to the lunar surface. However, there are a number of challenges that NASA continues to face that could affect this schedule — but even so, the space agency continues to stick to the schedule.

On the other hand, the current priority is the launch of Artemis I, which will have three different launch windows: one in early February, one in March and finally one in April , and each such window lasts approximately 23 days. As these windows depend on the Earth’s movement on its axis and the Moon’s rotation, they will determine the duration of the mission, which will be four to six weeks.

Source: The Guardian, The Verge, Space.com