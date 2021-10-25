SINGLE CHANCE | Galaxy Watch 4 in two colors is on Magalu discount

IMPORTANT: stay tuned for the date publication of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to availability of stock and duration of the offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is one of the best current smart watch options for anyone with an Android phone. It has a modern finish and marks the retirement of the company’s old Tizen system, which has been completely replaced here by Google’s WearOS.

Bringing All You Can expect from a high-end watch, such as full health monitoring, receiving notifications with the ability to respond on the watch itself and a wide variety of apps, the Galaxy Watch 4 is cheaper in two unmissable promotions from Magazine Luiza, one of which is exclusive to who is a Gold Customer of the store and make the purchase through the Magalu app.

Buy the Galaxy Watch 4 for R$1.145,10 | 10 x R$ 574,75 Buy the Galaxy Watch 4 for R$1.497 in cash How to take advantage of the promotion The Galaxy Watch 4 can get cheaper in cash payment for those who are Magazine Luiza’s Gold Customers. If you shop at the store, chances are good that you are already part of the program. You only need to make three different purchases in a two-year period to access exclusive discounts.

What is a Golden Magalu Customer and what are the benefits The purchase must also be made through the Magalu app, where a portion of the money can be returned to you and used for other purchases in the store or to pay slips using the MagaluPay account. Using the app also brings other advantages, such as being notified directly on your mobile when an item of interest is on offer.

Why is it worth downloading the SuperApp Magalu About Galaxy Watch 4 Like many of today’s smart watches, the Galaxy Watch 4 is aimed at monitoring your exercise, displaying lots of important data about your health throughout the day and giving tips on how you can improve your performance in activities or simply have a healthier routine. This can be seen even in its look, which is sportier.

It has a very complete set of sensors, with novelties such as bioimpedance, electrocardiogram and pressure meters blood pressure, in addition to informing the percentage of body fat. All this in addition to the functions already expected in a device of this type, such as monitoring steps, distances covered and sports activities. In addition to health, the Galaxy Watch 4 can be used to receive notifications from your phone, in addition to having one of the great differences of smart watches when compared to smart bracelets: you can install the Spotify app and download music to listen offline independently of your phone. To do this, just connect the headphones to it via Bluetooth.