Fortnite and Resident Evil: battle royale gets skins from Chris and Jill
In celebration of the Halloween Nightmares event, Epic Games’ Fortnite game won skins by Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine , iconic characters from Resident Evil, from CAPCOM. The pack, called “STARS Team Set”, is now on sale at the battle royale Item Shop.
In addition to the traditional looks, which refer to the first Resident Evil, there are also alternative styles: Chris comes with the Squadron Lobo de Caça design, which resembles the
Resident Evil: Village, and Jill comes with the Raccoon City skin, based on Resident Evil 3.
There are also special items inspired by the franchise: the Green Herb Back Accessory, also available in red and blue (an addendum: herbs don’t cure the player), the Portable Rescue Back Accessory (the typewriter used to save the game), the Hot Plate Pickaxe (weapon that ignites zombies from Resident Evil 3) and the Electric Stick Pickaxe (weapon that electrifies enemies in Resident Evil 4, 5 and 6).
Another crossover to the Fortnite account (Photo: Disclosure/Epic Games)
The complete package includes also the Survival Loading Screen (by Rodrigo Lorenzo):
Of course, a special gesture could not be missing: the Passeio na Rain, in which the characters display an umbrella with the Umbrella organization logo.
How to unlock Chris and Jill skins?
The only way to get the skins and special items from Resident Evil at Fortnite is through the in-game Item Shop, with real money. It is not possible to unlock them for free.
The complete set, with costumes and accessories, costs 2.100 V-Bucks. Separately, each skin costs 1.246 V-Bucks. Check the prices:
- ST.ARS Team Package — 2.100 V-Bucks
- Chris Redfield — 1.246 V-Bucks
- Jill Valentine — 1.800 V-Bucks
- STARS Team Equipment Package — 1.100 V-Bucks
- Hot Plate — 800 V-Bucks
- Electric Stick — 1024 V-Bucks
- Ride in the Rain — 246 V-Bucks
- 1.13 V-Bu cks — R$ 000
- 2.246 V- Bucks – R$ 62
- 5. V-Bucks – R$ 63
- .300 V-Bucks – R$ 246
521476 Items are already available at Fortnite’s store (Image : Screenshot/Felipe Goldenboy/Canaltech)
These are the prices for V-Bucks at the Epic Games Store:
Although the skins are paid, Fortnite is a free game, with cosmetic purchases only. The title is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC and Android devices.
Source: Epic Games
