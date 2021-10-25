fortnite-and-resident-evil:-battle-royale-gets-skins-from-chris-and-jill

In celebration of the Halloween Nightmares event, Epic Games’ Fortnite game won skins by Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine , iconic characters from Resident Evil, from CAPCOM. The pack, called “STARS Team Set”, is now on sale at the battle royale Item Shop.

Fortnite is included in school program in Brazil

4 tips to download Fortnite faster on PC

Epic Games admits inspiration from Among Us in Fortnite’s “Imposters”

In addition to the traditional looks, which refer to the first Resident Evil, there are also alternative styles: Chris comes with the Squadron Lobo de Caça design, which resembles the

Resident Evil: Village, and Jill comes with the Raccoon City skin, based on Resident Evil 3.

There are also special items inspired by the franchise: the Green Herb Back Accessory, also available in red and blue (an addendum: herbs don’t cure the player), the Portable Rescue Back Accessory (the typewriter used to save the game), the Hot Plate Pickaxe (weapon that ignites zombies from Resident Evil 3) and the Electric Stick Pickaxe (weapon that electrifies enemies in Resident Evil 4, 5 and 6).

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Another crossover to the Fortnite account (Photo: Disclosure/Epic Games)

The complete package includes also the Survival Loading Screen (by Rodrigo Lorenzo):

Load screen places classic Fortnite characters as zombies (Photo: Disclosure/Epic Games)

Of course, a special gesture could not be missing: the Passeio na Rain, in which the characters display an umbrella with the Umbrella organization logo.