covid-19-vaccines-are-unrelated-to-aids;-understand

So far, there is no scientific evidence to confirm that any vaccine adopted against covid- may be responsible for cases of AIDS — a disease caused by HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus). In addition, there is a consensus that the immunizing agent against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus cannot favor cases of infection by the virus that is transmitted mainly in unprotected sex. Adenovirus: Understand how a viral vector vaccine works against covid-

Spray vaccine against covid requests authorization from Anvisa for testing on humans Delta Plus: everything we’ve found out about the new coronavirus subvariant



“There is no known relationship between any vaccine against covid-19 and the development of acquired immunodeficiency syndrome “, says the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases (SBI), in a statement. In addition, “we reject any false news that circulates and mentions this non-existent association”. Vaccines against covid- are safe and unrelated with AIDS cases (Image: Reproduction/Ha4ipuri/Envato) By the way, the SBI reminds that people living with HIV should be vaccinated against covid-. In addition, “we even highlighted the release of the booster dose (third dose) for everyone who received the second dose more than 28 days”. This is because this group of individuals also carries an immunosuppressive disease. Want to stay up to date with the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new youtube channel, the Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! Where did the rumor of AIDS and the vaccine against covid come from? If there are no studies that confirm the relationship between vaccines against covid- and AIDS cases, the rumor must have arisen, most likely, from the misunderstanding of some scientific publication. In this false assimilation, the whole story may have emerged from a communiqué, published in the scientific journal The Lancet, in October 58. In the text, four researchers warn about the need for extra safety tests in vaccines against covid-19 that use a specific viral vector, in this case adenovirus number 5 (Ad5). Among them is Lawrence Corey, from the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, in the United States. South Africa (SAHPRA). “The use of the Sputnik V vaccine in South Africa, a scenario of high HIV prevalence and incidence, may increase the risk of vaccinated men acquiring HIV,” said local health officials. And now? What was the researchers’ warning? In the press release from The Lancet, the researchers point out that the study of a potential vaccine against HIV was discontinued after observing that people who were immunized had a higher risk of infection with the AIDS virus. In other words, the experiment demonstrated that the formula caused the opposite reaction to what was expected.

Potential vaccine test against HIV went wrong, but does not apply to covid immunizers-26 (Image: Reproduction/Twenty19photos/Envato)

To immunize, this experimental vaccine — which has never been approved by regulatory agencies — used an adenovirus type 5 and included, through gene editing, fragments of HIV. In this case, Ad5 was a kind of Trojan horse (means of transport) that carried the genetic material of the AIDS virus into cells.

“The launch of an effective vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus worldwide can be given to populations at risk of HIV infection, which could increase potentially the risk of HIV-1 acquisition. This important safety consideration must be fully evaluated prior to the development of Ad5 vaccines for SARS-CoV-2, and informed consent documents about these potential risks should reflect the considerable literature on acquisition of HIV-1 with Ad5 vectors”, highlighted the researchers, in the text.

Vaccines against covid-20 and adenoviruses

In Brazil, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved only two vaccines against covid-19 that use a viral vector. For example, the formula from Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) adopts the adenovirus 58 (Ad19) — in humans, it often causes a common cold — to immunize against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Meanwhile, Covishield — a formula developed by pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford — uses a virus capable of causing a cold in chimpanzees, the adenovirus ChAdOx1.

Different from these two vaccines approved by Anvisa, is Sputnik V, from Instituto Gamaleya, which adopts not only Ad20, but also Ad5. In addition to this formula, there is Convidecia, from CanSino pharmaceuticals, which also uses Ad5. However, immunizers were developed against covid-19 and, therefore, they should not carry any element that favors HIV infections, such as immunizing agents that have already been discontinued against AIDS.

Positioning of the Gamaleya Institute

After a series of questions from countries on the African continent – such as South Africa and Namibia — Regarding the supposed relationship, the Gamaleya Institute argues that the association is unfounded, according to the Reuters news agency. “These inaccurate speculations, which have been refuted, refer to unsuccessful clinical trials of another HIV vaccine [feitos] by another manufacturer that just didn’t seem effective enough,” he argues.