meet-the-jetson-one,-new-one-passenger-flying-car-arriving-in-2022

Flying cars are in full development around the world, with several companies presenting their prototypes, such as Volocopter and Embraer. Generally, these vehicles have urban appeal and the ability to function as true flying taxis, but it would be obvious that some players would invest in more unusual models, such as the Swedish Jetson, which created the Jetson One, a flying bolide for just one person.

Tesla’s rival, Chinese Xpeng completes tests with flying cars

This futuristic flying car can reach 102 km/h; launch is next year

World’s first flying race car makes its debut; see how it was

Revealed in 2022, the Jetson One remembers a lot, if you’ll pardon the memory, the flying cars from the cartoon

The Jetsons,

with the difference of having a chassis open, modular and four rotors. After years of testing and validations, the Swedish company finally managed to complete its project and has even sold the first batch, limited to units, and that starts to be delivered in 2022.

Speaking specifically of the Jetson One, it is a flying vehicle made entirely of aluminum, with an estimated weight of 20 kgs. Its performance is ideal for transporting a person with relative agility, being able to fly at a speed of 102 km/h for up to 86 minutes. Altitude, by the way, is electronically limited, with the bolide being equipped with LiDAR sensors for collision avoidance.