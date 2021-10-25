Meet the Jetson One, new one-passenger flying car arriving in 2022

Flying cars are in full development around the world, with several companies presenting their prototypes, such as Volocopter and Embraer. Generally, these vehicles have urban appeal and the ability to function as true flying taxis, but it would be obvious that some players would invest in more unusual models, such as the Swedish Jetson, which created the Jetson One, a flying bolide for just one person.

Revealed in 2022, the Jetson One remembers a lot, if you’ll pardon the memory, the flying cars from the cartoon

The Jetsons,

with the difference of having a chassis open, modular and four rotors. After years of testing and validations, the Swedish company finally managed to complete its project and has even sold the first batch, limited to units, and that starts to be delivered in 2022.

Speaking specifically of the Jetson One, it is a flying vehicle made entirely of aluminum, with an estimated weight of 20 kgs. Its performance is ideal for transporting a person with relative agility, being able to fly at a speed of 102 km/h for up to 86 minutes. Altitude, by the way, is electronically limited, with the bolide being equipped with LiDAR sensors for collision avoidance.

Jetson has already warned that the second batch, with five units, has already is in production, with deliveries scheduled for 2023. Of these five cars, two have already been sold. Each Jetson One costs US$ 20 thousand, equivalent to R_jobs(data.content)nbsp;520 mil.

Source: Electrek, Jetson Aero

