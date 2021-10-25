halo-infinite-gets-new-4k-gameplay-video

See the video below:

In addition to narrative details, we see more of the gameplay, with the soldier in action on the ground and also aboard ships and tanks. During these battles, we see more aspects of the threats the protagonist will face, from armed enemies to large spacecraft.

Halo Infinite arrives on December 8th for Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. On the same day, the game will be available in the Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming catalog.