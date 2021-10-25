Halo Infinite gets new 4K gameplay video
343 Industries published this Monday (), the trailer for the Halo Infinite
- campaign. In the video, we see the Master Chief being rescued from space and also the new artificial intelligence The Weapon, the protagonist’s new companion.
See the video below:
In addition to narrative details, we see more of the gameplay, with the soldier in action on the ground and also aboard ships and tanks. During these battles, we see more aspects of the threats the protagonist will face, from armed enemies to large spacecraft.
Halo Infinite arrives on December 8th for Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. On the same day, the game will be available in the Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming catalog.