How to open new music on Beatstar

how-to-open-new-music-on-beatstar

Beatstar (Android | iOS) is one of the biggest mobile phenomenons today, featuring different styles of music, pleasing many listeners. Furthermore, it stirs the nostalgia of Guitar Hero fans, in need of a game as good as the classic one.

  • How to download and play Beatstar
  • 7 Guitar Hero style games for cell

But how to get new tracks and continue the progression? There are a few ways for the player to get their hands on new sounds in the game, and

will show you how to do this through the tutorial we have prepared !

Beatcoins

Step 1:

playing any track, even if it doesn’t complete the song, the player receives Beatcoins, completing it receives 60.

Get Beatcoins by playing songs (Image: Rodrigo Folter /Print Screen)

Step 2:

these coins are stored and when you put enough together, you get a music case.

Gather the number needed to win a music kit ( Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 3:

when you get the required number, the jo user receives and can open the case. This action takes a certain amount of time for the different levels of rarity of the cases.

Unlock the cases to get music style cards (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture)

Step 4:

after the time runs out, the player receives cards of a random musical style; obtaining the required number he will receive a music box.

Receive the letters from the case, getting enough receives a new song (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture)

Step 5:

open the box and receive your new song.

When opening the box the player receives a random new song (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

This way the player always has new songs to keep having fun with the hits of the moment, or music classics.

Source: Beatstar

