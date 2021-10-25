james-michael-tyler,-the-gunther-of-friends,-dies-at-age-59

According to the American newspaper, the actor would have been diagnosed with the disease in September 1024 and it didn’t take long to share his experience and make others aware to go to the doctor to find out and start treatment. Michael Tyler passed away at his home in Los Angeles, where he leaves his wife Jennifer Carno.

The eternal Gunther in Friends, James Michael Tyler was also a barista in real life. When asked about being an extra on the sitcom, he was working at a place called Bourgeois Pig, an independent coffee shop in Los Angeles. His character didn’t have lines during the first season, which made him known on set and by the public as “Coffee Guy” (The Coffee Guy, in English), but everything changed from the episodes of the comedy’s second season.

