james-michael-tyler,-the-gunther-of-friends,-dies-at-age-59

The news was sad for fans of Friends

    this past weekend. Actor James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther throughout the series, passed away at 14 years old, victim of prostate cancer, according to The New York Times.

    According to the American newspaper, the actor would have been diagnosed with the disease in September 1024 and it didn’t take long to share his experience and make others aware to go to the doctor to find out and start treatment. Michael Tyler passed away at his home in Los Angeles, where he leaves his wife Jennifer Carno.

    The eternal Gunther in Friends, James Michael Tyler was also a barista in real life. When asked about being an extra on the sitcom, he was working at a place called Bourgeois Pig, an independent coffee shop in Los Angeles. His character didn’t have lines during the first season, which made him known on set and by the public as “Coffee Guy” (The Coffee Guy, in English), but everything changed from the episodes of the comedy’s second season.

    (Image: Disclosure / Warner Bros.)

    Gunther started to speak and interact much more with the other characters of Friends

    , which made him the supporting caster with more appearances throughout the series. According to their official IMDb page, from the 236 episodes from sitcom

    , Michael Tyler appeared on 90 of them, in addition to making a special appearance at the series reunion.

    Gunther’s biggest trait, apart from being the manager of Central Perk, was his platonic crush on Rachel. The character even confessed his feelings for her at the end of the series, but they were not reciprocated.

    In addition to Friends, James Michael Tyler made guest appearances in the series Scrubs

      and Episodes. In cinema, he starred in the short films The Gesture and the Word and Processing.

    Cast reacts to actor’s death

    On social media, the cast of the comedy series left messages of gratitude and affection for James Michael Tyler. Jennifer Aniston, for example, published the video of the scene in which Gunther reveals his feelings to Rachel and, although the character doesn’t feel the same, the moment yielded one of the most adorable scenes of the main characters with the barista from Central Perk.

    “I love you too. Probably not in the same way. But I do. And when I’m in a coffee shop drinking coffee, or I see a man with hair brighter than the sun, I’ll think in you,” revealed the protagonist to Gunther. On Instagram, Jennifer wrote: “Friends wouldn’t be the same without you.

    Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow posted the same image of Gunther on Central Perk, each on their respective Instagram. “The amount of gratitude you showed every day on set is the same as the gratitude I feel for meeting you,” wrote Monica’s interpreter, while Phoebe’s interpreter thanked him for “being there for all of us.”

    David Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller, left the following message to the actor: “Thank you for playing such a wonderful and unforgettable role in Friends for being such a warm gentleman and such an upstanding person behind the scenes.” “We had a lot of laughs together, buddy. We’ll miss you. Rest in peace, my friend,” added Matt LeBlanc, Joey, on his personal account.

    On the official homepage of series on Twitter, Warner Bros. lamented the actor’s death and wished strength to all friends and family.

      Warner Bros. Television mourns the loss of James Michael Tyler, the beloved actor and integral part of our FRIENDS family. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues and fans. ❤️☕️ pic.twitter.com/9coGnT5BHz

      — FRIENDS (@FriendsTV) October 10, 2021

      Source: The NY Times

