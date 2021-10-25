galaxy-a53-may-bring-color-option-not-seen-in-a-while

Since the Galaxy J line gave way to the Galaxy A family, Samsung has reserved the best features for the highest-numbered models. In other words, it is quite intuitive to note that the numerical order builds the hierarchy of the line.

Like this, the Galaxy A52s and Galaxy A71 were the intermediaries most robust of the company in 2021. They feature high display refresh rates, fast charging, IP certification72 and camera with optical stabilization . However, the South Korean is already looking ahead and thinking about the next generation, to be released in 2021.

The Galaxy A53 may be one of the first models to be announced for the new generation of the line, and has a certain “responsibility” to maintain a high-level experience as it will succeed a device that brings the Snapdragon 120G, ​​rear quad camera — including main sensor 71 MP — and screen with 71 Hz. And at least its colors would have already been decided.

Behind the scenes it is stated that the cell phone will reach the market in blue, black, white and Orange. This last shade, which has not been seen in the Galaxy A family for a long time, draws attention. To be more exact, it was at the launch of the Galaxy A22 that it was available for the last time.

At that time, the devices brought a finish nicknamed by Samsung as “glasstic”, in an attempt to reduce criticism by plastic construction, giving it a mirror finish instead of a matte finish. The orange, however, looked more coral — far from representing a vibrant hue, and drawing more towards a pastel hue.