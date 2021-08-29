Rishabh Pant poor performance in England: Rishabh Pant poor performance with bat against England in the test series; Rishabh Pant Performance In England: 4 matches, 7 innings, how Rishabh Pant turned from ‘hero’ to ‘villain’, talks about being dropped from playing XI

Rishabh Pant poor performance in England: Rishabh Pant poor performance with bat against England in the test series; Rishabh Pant Performance In England: 4 matches, 7 innings, how Rishabh Pant turned from ‘hero’ to ‘villain’, talks about being dropped from playing XI

Leeds

Rishabh Pant’s bat ran fiercely in the home series against England after the blast in Australia. People were not tired of praising him, but such form fell in England that there was talk of dropping him from the playing XI. Especially in the third match, his bat was completely silent. Couldn’t cross double figure (two and one run) in both the innings. After this, there has been a ruckus on social media. Fans have appealed to exclude him and include Wriddhiman Saha in the fourth Test.

Dhansu played a century innings in Ahmedabad

Pant played a brilliant innings of 101 runs against England in Ahmedabad in the last Test played in the country. He was the hero of the innings victory and was adjudged man of the match. When Team India reached England, he was considered India’s biggest ‘ace’ for the title match of the World Test Championship and the five-match series against the hosts, but he could not live up to the expectations.

Such was the performance in the last 4 matches

Pant has scored a total of 132 runs in 7 innings of the last 4 matches at a very poor average of 18.85. During this his best performance was 41 runs, which he scored in the second innings of the WTC final against New Zealand played at Southampton. Talking about the current series, he has scored 87 runs in 5 innings of 3 matches. He has managed only 25 runs at Nottingham, 37 and 22 runs at Lord’s and two and one at Leeds. In this way, the historic victory in Australia and the performance of this player who beat England was forgotten by the people and started talking about dropping him from the playing XI.

Confused about the shot

During this, he got out trying to play and was out many times in playing his aggressive game. Looks like he is confused about his shot selection. The kind of explosive batting that he is known for, he did not even appear to hit the same shot. The fearless manner in which he played Anderson in India is missing.

Pant defends Virat’s decision, blames it on the pitch

Kohli promised support

However, Pant has got the support of captain Virat Kohli here. Indian captain Virat Kohli backed wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant after the match, saying the team management would give him all the opportunity to bat in the remaining five-Test series against England. Kohli said, ‘Like I said with a loss I can’t measure it or I can’t start analyzing it as a captain. Obviously the management will not even start analyzing it because we are not failing as a team.

