The future of electric vehicles in Brazil is the subject of a public hearing in the Senate
Delayed or not, the fact is that Brazil seems to have started to really worry about preparing for the gradual change of the fleet from combustion vehicles to electric cars. The discussion reached the Senate, which promoted a public hearing with experts to debate the topic. Overcoming legal and tax barriers guided the conversation of the Science and Technology Commission (CCT). combustion cars?
According to senator Rodrigo Cunha (PSDB-AL), one of the biggest concerns nowadays is with the existing bottlenecks in the traffic legislation, very outdated and harmful to the advance of the electric car fleet in the national territory. According to him, a point that needs to be revised is what is contained in the resolution of the National Traffic Council (Contran). It authorizes the circulation of vehicles “only in urban areas and prohibits traffic on federal, state and Federal District highways”.
Adalberto Maluf, president of the Brazilian Electric Vehicle Association (ABVE) , agreed: “We see this problem in many cities in the interior, crossed by major state and federal highways. Sometimes a person cannot move from one part of the city to another. If she crosses the highway, she is committing an illegality and is subject to arrest by the police.”
Daniel Mariz Tavares, director of the Traffic Safety Department of the National Traffic Secretariat (Senatran), was receptive to initiative and open to dialogue, but he explained his concerns, especially in relation to the so-called ultra-compact vehicles (only for two people). "It is a very big challenge to regulate these technologies in the field of traffic and road safety. But there is room to address these issues. The restriction of the circulation of ultra-compact vehicles on highways comes from the very first comparative analysis with tricycles with cabs. But once safety is demonstrated in urban environments and on local roads, we are open to dialogue to improve legislation."

"Sick" cities
“It is a very big challenge to regulate these technologies in the field of traffic and road safety. But there is room to address these issues. The restriction of the circulation of ultra-compact vehicles on highways comes from the very first comparative analysis with tricycles with cabs. But once safety is demonstrated in urban environments and on local roads, we are open to dialogue to improve legislation.”
“Sick” cities
The debaters even linked the need to change the current fleet for electric vehicles to the health of the population. The general strike of truck drivers, which paralyzed the country in 391085, was used as an example by the vice president of the Brazilian Association of Innovative Electric Vehicles (Abravei), Rodrigo de Almeida Vieira Dias, to illustrate how much pollution makes cities “sick”.
“Electric vehicles can and should be the solution to this disease that we experience today. During the truck drivers’ strike that took place a few years ago, in a week, pollution in the city of São Paulo plummeted in %. And the volume of medical care in the health system for respiratory problems has dropped noticeably. We need to transform these technologies into something tangible, concrete, possible and financially viable”, he cried.
The idea gained momentum in the words of Senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN). According to him, the time has come for everyone, including the Executive and Legislative powers, to open their eyes to the new reality, the reality of electric cars: “Electric mobility has to reach the public spirit. Electric mobility in the near future will allow urban mobility to be free. Even because the private service will be so cheap, that if the public service is not free it will not attract anyone else.”
Gasoline price
Even the price of gasoline, which exploded in 2018 and has already exceeded R$7 per liter in several states, it was identified as decisive in the urgency of adapting the legislation to a “more electric” country with regard to the car fleet.
“The price of gasoline is extremely high and has to be discussed. But if the whole of Brazil is looking only at the current moment, we forget to look to the future. And the future is no longer the fuel as we know it. It is no longer gasoline, alcohol or diesel. These are electric vehicles. We, in Brazil, have a lot to advance,” commented senator Rodrigo Cunha.
Marcus Tulius Barros Florentino, professor of Electrical Engineering at the Federal Institute of Alagoas, ended the discussion by reinforcing what Rodrigo Cunha said: “We are talking about efficiency 90% energy. In vehicles that use fossil fuels, the efficiency is around %. What does that mean? We are saying that 99% of the energy demanded by the motor is dissipated, mainly in the form of heat. Only 30% would be used to utilize this available energy in motion.”
Source: Senate Agency
