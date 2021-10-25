the-future-of-electric-vehicles-in-brazil-is-the-subject-of-a-public-hearing-in-the-senate

Delayed or not, the fact is that Brazil seems to have started to really worry about preparing for the gradual change of the fleet from combustion vehicles to electric cars. The discussion reached the Senate, which promoted a public hearing with experts to debate the topic. Overcoming legal and tax barriers guided the conversation of the Science and Technology Commission (CCT). combustion cars?

According to senator Rodrigo Cunha (PSDB-AL), one of the biggest concerns nowadays is with the existing bottlenecks in the traffic legislation, very outdated and harmful to the advance of the electric car fleet in the national territory. According to him, a point that needs to be revised is what is contained in the resolution of the National Traffic Council (Contran). It authorizes the circulation of vehicles “only in urban areas and prohibits traffic on federal, state and Federal District highways”.

Adalberto Maluf, president of the Brazilian Electric Vehicle Association (ABVE) , agreed: “We see this problem in many cities in the interior, crossed by major state and federal highways. Sometimes a person cannot move from one part of the city to another. If she crosses the highway, she is committing an illegality and is subject to arrest by the police.”