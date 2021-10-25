created-a-mini-supernova-on-earth-to-see-how-new-elements-emerge

Scientists were able to see in detail how stars forge the heaviest elements in the universe. They did this by simulating supernova conditions in a particle accelerator. Calm! There was no real stellar explosion, but a quantum-scale process. With this, they confirmed one of the most accepted models of how certain elements are formed in real supernovae.

Astronomers know that stars, during their lifetime, can fuse the nuclei of hydrogen and helium atoms. Massive ones can also fuse carbon, and other elements of the periodic table, but there is a limit: iron. From there, they can’t do nuclear fusion anymore, and, well, they explode. It is in this explosion that scientists say that elements heavier than iron are forged.

But there is also a limit to supernovae. Isotopes known as p-nuclei, where “p” means proton-rich, ​​constitute about 1% of the heavy elements ​​observed in our Solar System, and their formation is a mystery. Isotopes are variations of the same element with different atomic mass, usually because of a variable number of neutrons in the nucleus, while the number of protons remains the same. P-nuclei are neutron-deficient but proton-rich isotopes.