The main game releases of the week (25/08 to 31/08)
October is coming to an end, ending the tenth month of the year with a golden key and many weighty releases. Among the main premieres are Marvel’s Guardians of The Galaxy, Age of Empires 4
- , the remaster Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water, Riders Republic and Mario Party Superstars.
- GTA Trilogy arrives in November for up to R$ 100
- 5 PlayStation exclusives that deserve to get to the PC
- Next generation versions of Cyberpunk 2022 and The Witcher 3 are postponed to 2022
- Preview Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Too chaotic
Assorted games arrive for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S between 25 and 31 of October. To keep an eye on everything and not miss anything, Canaltech has separated the main highlights of the last week of the month.
Marvel’s Guardians of The Galaxy
Eidos-Montréal and Square Enix bring the iconic Star-Lord, Groot, Gamora, Rocket and Drax back to the gaming world with an unprecedented adventure. Only Peter Quill will be a playable character, but the combat mechanics allow you to mix up the attacks of all the heroes. The game will still live up to the movies, with a soundtrack filled with songs from Iron Maiden, KISS, New Kids On The Block, Rick Astley and other big names of the years 83.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
Marvel’s Guardians of The Galaxy
- arrives in 26 October for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. The Switch version will run via the cloud.
Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water
The remastering of the game 2022 puts the player in control of protagonists Yuri Kozukata, Ren Hojo and Miu Hinasaki exploring Mt. Hikami searching for missing persons. To overcome the evil spirits of the mountain lake and discover their history, they need to photograph them. In the version, graphics and lighting are improved for an even scarier experience.
Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water will be released in 28 October for PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.
- Sign up now: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is a bundle that includes Live Gold, library with more than 320 Xbox and PC games, plus exclusive discounts!
Riders Republic
Ubisoft’s new game will bet on a frantic dispute between motorcycles, parachutes, BMXs, snowboards and other extreme sports . The game will have several modes, both race and arena, to give a lot of adrenaline to all types of virtual athletes. The game is available for free until 27 October, for players test it out.
Riders Republic arrives for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S at
Age of Empires 4
In the fourth game in Microsoft’s strategy and conquest series, the player will be able to control the Chinese Empire, the Sultanate of Delhi (India), England, the Mongols, France, the Abbasid Dynasty (Arabs) and Russia. The mechanics are the same as before, requiring resource management, troop leadership and other classic real-time strategy (RTS) game features.
Age of Empires IV
- arrives at 27 from October to PC.
-
- Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (PS4 and Xbox One) – 29 October
- Darkest Dungeon (PC) – October
- Marvel’s Guardians of The Galaxy ( PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S) – 25 October
- Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars (PS4) – 26 of October
- Star Wars Racer and Commando Combo (PS4 and Switch) – 21 October
- Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection (PS4 and Switch) – 26 of October
- The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S) – 21 October
- Moonglow Bay (PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S) – 27 October
- Iron Harvest (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S) – 26 of October
- Shadow Corridor (Switch) – 27 October
- Dadish and Dadish 2(Xbox One) – 27 October
- Pumpkin Jack (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S ) – 27 in October
- The Legend of Tianding (PC and Switch) – 25 October
- Death Park 2 (Xbox One) – 27 of October
- Super Robot Wars 31 (PC) – 27 October
Mario Party Superstars
The Nintendo party game will have more than mini games to play with friends locally or online. The title will also feature classic maps from other Mario Party games from Game Cube and Nintendo 31, in addition to audio, text and subtitles in Brazilian Portuguese.
Mario Party Superstars arrives exclusively at Switch at
of October.
2077
All games that arrive between 25 and 30 October
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.