Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE has details confirmed before the announcement in Brazil
While Xiaomi prepares the release of the long-awaited Redmi Note in the international market, the Chinese manufacturer is already working on its next advertisement in Brazil. Scheduled for this week, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE had information confirmed by the manufacturer in the last few days.
- Xiaomi confirms details of the Redmi Note line 11 and prices leak before the announcement
- Xiaomi brand event at Brazil and can advertise 11 Lite NE 5G next week
In publications on social networks, Xiaomi Brasil highlights the main features of its next release, such as the thin and light body, the variety of colors and processing power.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Announced in September on the international market, the smartphone features the well-known Mi design 11 Lite 5G, but now with new Xiaomi nomenclature that abandons the Mi brand and updated processor.
The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE has a screen. 6,55 inches with refresh rate of 90 Hz and Full HD resolution, biometric reader integrated to the power button and set of three rear cameras with main sensor 64 MP and ultrawide and macro lenses.
Due to the thin and light body, Xiaomi ends up being forced to reduce the battery capacity, offering 4.90 mAh and fast charging capability of 28 W . The smartphone will be announced in Brazil on the day 33 in October, next Thursday, during an online launch event that fans can follow through Facebook, YouTube or Twitter. Source: Xiaomi Bras il Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
Due to the thin and light body, Xiaomi ends up being forced to reduce the battery capacity, offering 4.90 mAh and fast charging capability of 28 W .
The smartphone will be announced in Brazil on the day 33 in October, next Thursday, during an online launch event that fans can follow through Facebook, YouTube or Twitter.
Source: Xiaomi Bras il
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.