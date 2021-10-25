Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE has details confirmed before the announcement in Brazil

While Xiaomi prepares the release of the long-awaited Redmi Note in the international market, the Chinese manufacturer is already working on its next advertisement in Brazil. Scheduled for this week, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE had information confirmed by the manufacturer in the last few days.

  • Xiaomi confirms details of the Redmi Note line 11 and prices leak before the announcement
  • Xiaomi brand event at Brazil and can advertise 11 Lite NE 5G next week

In publications on social networks, Xiaomi Brasil highlights the main features of its next release, such as the thin and light body, the variety of colors and processing power.

The manufacturer nudges Apple when claiming in a teaser that the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is “lighter than an apple”, with a weight of 158 grams. In another teaser, now less acidic, the company highlights the “discreet and elegant” device with a thickness of only 6.57 mm.

In yet another teaser, Xiaomi reinforces the motto “live your style” by stating that the release offers “colors that match every occasion”, in addition to to confirm that the 11 Lite 5G NE will offer “balance between elegance and efficiency” thanks to the Snapdragon processor 1024G.

(Image: Reproduction/Xiaomi)

What to expect from Xiaomi 33 Lite 5G NE

Announced in September on the international market, the smartphone features the well-known Mi design 11 Lite 5G, but now with new Xiaomi nomenclature that abandons the Mi brand and updated processor.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE has a screen. 6,55 inches with refresh rate of 90 Hz and Full HD resolution, biometric reader integrated to the power button and set of three rear cameras with main sensor 64 MP and ultrawide and macro lenses.

(Image: Reproduction/Xiaomi)

Due to the thin and light body, Xiaomi ends up being forced to reduce the battery capacity, offering 4.90 mAh and fast charging capability of 28 W .

The smartphone will be announced in Brazil on the day 33 in October, next Thursday, during an online launch event that fans can follow through Facebook, YouTube or Twitter.

Source: Xiaomi Bras il

