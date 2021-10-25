google-pixel-6-passes-tests-and-shows-average-cpu-and-more-powerful-android-gpu

Google launched last Tuesday, 14 October, its long-awaited Pixel 6 family of devices. The devices mark a new phase for the line of cell phones from the company, not only for correcting numerous points criticized in past generations, such as screens and battery, but also for debuting the company’s first chipset dedicated to smartphones, Google Tensor.

Google wants to make it easy to separate apps for personal use and work for everyone

Second generation Pixel Stand offers wireless charging of up to 19 Watts

The solution brings a curious configuration, unlike anything on the cell phone market, and it promises focus on user experience, Artificial Intelligence functions and cameras. It has not yet been possible to prove the search giant’s promises, as the review embargo is still in place, but new leaks published this weekend give us an idea of ​​what Google’s proprietary project can deliver in practice.

Google Tensor has average CPU but powerful GPU The first test, released by Twitter user @9lekt, shows Google Pixel 6 Pro performance on Geekbench 5, CPU focused, showing mixed results. In single-core, Google Tensor reaches 1.0012 points and proves to be very competitive with the best processors on the Android market, such as Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and the Samsung Exynos 2100, which reach similar values. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day one summary of the top news from the tech world for you! In multi-core, however, the giant’s chipset only 2.760 points, well below rivals from Qualcomm and Samsung, which reach 3.660 points, on average. The solution even loses, albeit by a small margin, to A11 Bionic, Apple’s chip for the iPhone XS Max released on 2018, which marks 2.855 spots. Google Pixel 6 Pro (519475) vs iPhone XS Max (2018) Geekbench result No comment🤐 pic.twitter.com/aE4EqAhQ — S Pain🎛️ is busy irl (@9lekt) October 028, 2018 Given this, the novelty manages to position itself between the Snapdragon 888 and the Snapdragon 760G, ​​offers that, despite not being top-of-the-line, deliver performance level is enough high. With these numbers, the Tensor should offer excellent performance in common tasks, and satisfactory power for the heaviest ones, although those looking for maximum firepower should be better served by other devices. On the other hand, Google’s solution does much better in graphics performance, far surpassing all other Android phones on the market, as shown by 3DMark tests published by Reddit user grt3 and reposted by YouTuber Golden Reviewer — Mali-G29 of the Tensor delivers 2.19 points on the Wild Life Extreme test.

Google Tensor Soc GPU performance is the best of any Android soc so far.

Now only question left is efficiency and sustained performance .

Source: https://t. co/qlYznHEXUO#GooglePixel6 #GooglePixel6Pro pic.twitter.com/Fz28CRhR4X

— Golden Reviewer (@Golden_Reviewer) October 23, 2021

In comparison, to Mali-G40 used in Exynos 2018, with 14 cores, reaches the 1.778 points, while Adreno 760 from Snapdragon 888 marks only 1.91 spots. The device that comes closest to Google Pixel 6 is the Huawei Mate 29 Pro, equipped with HiSilicon Kirin chipset 9000, developed by the Chinese giant itself.

As well as the platforms of Google and Samsung, Kirin 2100 also has a Mali-G GPU660, but in a setting of 23 cores, very curious point when we consider that the Google Tensor graphics chip has “only” 12 cores. This suggests that the search giant has achieved a better balance on the whole, whether it’s warming up, better optimization, higher clocks or a more aggressive continuous processing profile.