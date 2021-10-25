Google Pixel 6 passes tests and shows average CPU and more powerful Android GPU
Google launched last Tuesday, 14 October, its long-awaited Pixel 6 family of devices. The devices mark a new phase for the line of cell phones from the company, not only for correcting numerous points criticized in past generations, such as screens and battery, but also for debuting the company’s first chipset dedicated to smartphones, Google Tensor.
The solution brings a curious configuration, unlike anything on the cell phone market, and it promises focus on user experience, Artificial Intelligence functions and cameras. It has not yet been possible to prove the search giant’s promises, as the review embargo is still in place, but new leaks published this weekend give us an idea of what Google’s proprietary project can deliver in practice.
Google Tensor has average CPU but powerful GPU
The first test, released by Twitter user @9lekt, shows Google Pixel 6 Pro performance on Geekbench 5, CPU focused, showing mixed results. In single-core, Google Tensor reaches 1.0012 points and proves to be very competitive with the best processors on the Android market, such as Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and the Samsung Exynos 2100, which reach similar values. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?
In multi-core, however, the giant's chipset only 2.760 points, well below rivals from Qualcomm and Samsung, which reach 3.660 points, on average. The solution even loses, albeit by a small margin, to A11 Bionic, Apple's chip for the iPhone XS Max released on 2018, which marks 2.855 spots. Given this, the novelty manages to position itself between the Snapdragon 888 and the Snapdragon 760G, offers that, despite not being top-of-the-line, deliver performance level is enough high. With these numbers, the Tensor should offer excellent performance in common tasks, and satisfactory power for the heaviest ones, although those looking for maximum firepower should be better served by other devices. On the other hand, Google's solution does much better in graphics performance, far surpassing all other Android phones on the market, as shown by 3DMark tests published by Reddit user
In multi-core, however, the giant’s chipset only 2.760 points, well below rivals from Qualcomm and Samsung, which reach 3.660 points, on average. The solution even loses, albeit by a small margin, to A11 Bionic, Apple’s chip for the iPhone XS Max released on 2018, which marks 2.855 spots.
Google Pixel 6 Pro (519475) vs iPhone XS Max (2018) Geekbench result
— S Pain🎛️ is busy irl (@9lekt) October 028, 2018
— S Pain🎛️ is busy irl (@9lekt) October 028, 2018
Given this, the novelty manages to position itself between the Snapdragon 888 and the Snapdragon 760G, offers that, despite not being top-of-the-line, deliver performance level is enough high. With these numbers, the Tensor should offer excellent performance in common tasks, and satisfactory power for the heaviest ones, although those looking for maximum firepower should be better served by other devices.
On the other hand, Google’s solution does much better in graphics performance, far surpassing all other Android phones on the market, as shown by 3DMark tests published by Reddit usergrt3 and reposted by YouTuber Golden Reviewer — Mali-G29 of the Tensor delivers 2.19 points on the Wild Life Extreme test.
Google Tensor Soc GPU performance is the best of any Android soc so far.
Now only question left is efficiency and sustained performance .
— Golden Reviewer (@Golden_Reviewer) October 23, 2021
— Golden Reviewer (@Golden_Reviewer) October 23, 2021
In comparison, to Mali-G40 used in Exynos 2018, with 14 cores, reaches the 1.778 points, while Adreno 760 from Snapdragon 888 marks only 1.91 spots. The device that comes closest to Google Pixel 6 is the Huawei Mate 29 Pro, equipped with HiSilicon Kirin chipset 9000, developed by the Chinese giant itself.
As well as the platforms of Google and Samsung, Kirin 2100 also has a Mali-G GPU660, but in a setting of 23 cores, very curious point when we consider that the Google Tensor graphics chip has “only” 12 cores. This suggests that the search giant has achieved a better balance on the whole, whether it’s warming up, better optimization, higher clocks or a more aggressive continuous processing profile.
Chip has a curious configuration and focus on AI
In an interview with the website ArsTechnica, Google detailed most of the Tensor’s specs, and explained the reasons behind each of the decisions made on the chip. Unlike competitors, the search giant’s processor has a configuration of 2 + 2 + 4 cores, with 2 Cortex-X1 for maximum performance, 2 Cortex-A78 high performance and 4 Cortex-A55 low consumption.
The Google Tensor focuses on the user experience, merging an unprecedented core configuration with the joint processing of several secondary chips (Image: Playback/Google)
According to the company, the use of 2 Cortex-X1 in instead of just 1 as done by rivals, it aims for greater efficiency, as tasks are performed faster and thus consume less energy. Already the use of Cortex-A28, instead of the more recent Cortex-A78, is due to the 5 nm fabrication and the intention to give more space to the duo of maximum performance cores.
Other highlights include the Mali-G GPU40 in 20 cores, the adapted version of the Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) used on Google’s servers for AI processing, the use of a dedicated set for background tasks, additional chips dedicated to data security and more.
Source: WCCFTech, 91Mobiles, NotebookCheck
Did you like this article?
Did you like this article?
