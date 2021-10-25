new-xperia-pro-has-1″-camera-and-first-leaked-images

Taking the public by surprise, Sony confirmed a few days ago that it would hold a new event where it should announce products from the Xperia family. Now, new information finally gives us hints of what to expect from the presentation.

The profile @nokishita_c on Twitter revealed a series of images where there are details about the Japanese company’s new products, with the main highlight being the supposed Sony Xperia Pro I. The cell phone will be the first of the brand to feature a 1-inch camera sensor, still having lenses signed by ZEISS with variable aperture. It should bring two more rear cameras, unspecified but probably with ultrawide and telephoto lenses, taking into account the brand’s history.

ソニーが間もなく発表する1.0型センサーカメラ搭載のスマートフォン「Xperia PRO-I」の製品画像。#噂https://t.co/NlREyDHSy1 pic.twitter.com/UxisFsE8d3

— 軒下デジカメ情報局 (@nokishita_c) October , 2021

Following the previous Xperia Pro, it should have a little more bordered screen thick on the top and bottom, and a rubberized finish on the sides for a firmer grip while shooting. volume, the power with the built-in fingerprint reader and a dedicated one for camera shooting.

Simultaneously to this, two other products must be announced. One of them is an accessory for the Xperia Pro I itself, which must be a kit for vlogs, consisting of a mobile phone holder with commands for using the camera, an external microphone and a secondary screen with USB Type-C connection to use the cameras back. The other product is expected to be a virtual reality accessory for the Xperia 1 III, announced earlier this year.

Anyway, technical information about the new product is still scarce, but its launch should happen on the day of October. Because of this, stay tuned here at Canaltech to follow the news from Sony and other companies.

