OFFER | Smartwatch Xiaomi Haylou is cheaper importing via AliExpress

The Haylou LS is a Xiaomi smart watch that comes out for a very low price when bought imported from international shopping websites. It’s shaped like an Apple Watch-style clock and features health and battery monitoring functions that last up to 02 days. It is an interesting option, which is worth being analyzed by those looking for a device of this type.

About Haylou LS

(Image: Disclosure/Haylou) Haylou is a sub-brand of Xiaomi primarily focused on the fully wireless smart watch and headset market. Among the company’s current models, the Haylou LS is one of the most outstanding for delivering the essential features of such a product at a low price. It has a long battery life — it can be up to 15 days away from the outlet — and monitoring of physical activities, in addition to being able to receive notifications from your cell phone. Your monitoring system does not owe anything to other devices in even higher price ranges , featuring 15 sports modes, heart monitoring sensor and sleep monitoring. Its weight — it’s only 15g — and the silicone wristband that surrounds it the watch is clearly designed for those who intend to use the device frequently while exercising. It can also display cell phone notifications, so you can reduce the number of times he picks up his smartphone just to check if a message has arrived. Overall, it’s a device that functions similar to a smart bracelet, but in a large-screen format, which makes it easy to view and also to interact with the interface.

